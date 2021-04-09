RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#75 :: Friday, 9 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#75 :: Friday, 9 April 2021
1. Russia Beyond: How does Putin stay in such good shape? – rbth.com/lifestyle/333641-how-does-putin-stay-in-good-shape
2. Intellinews: Ben Aris, It’s time for a new pan-European security treaty. Five years ago I wrote an opinion piece calling for a new pan-European security deal because it seemed that Europe was on the brink of war with Russia. Five years on and little has changed and war once again seems like a real possibility.
3. The American Conservative: Doug Bandow, War Clouds Over Russia And Ukraine? Ask Brussels. The U.S. needs to accept NATO membership for Ukraine is not worth war with Russia.
4. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Russia ‘would really not want’ Cold War 2.0. The Triple Yoda, Nikolai Patrushev, hopes cooler heads can avoid sanctions such as the SWIFT ‘nuclear option’
5. rt.com: As reforms continue, Russia’s prison population drops by 38% in a decade; per-capita incarceration rate now only half that of U.S. – rt.com/russia/520567-prison-population-rate-percentage/
6. Al Jazeera: Georgina McCartney, What do Russians really think of Putin and Navalny? Young Russians explain which politician they think is better for the country – or why neither of them may be.
7 . TASS: Moscow slams ‘fairy tales’ about Navalny’s custody, tells US to not violate rights at home – tass.com/politics/1276115
8. The Economist: House of the dead. Does the Kremlin want Alexei Navalny to die in prison? It is beginning to look like it.
10. TASS: Izvestia: Washington’s crusade to undermine Nord Stream 2 proving to be futile
11. Wall Street Journal: Oleksii Reznikov, Reject Nord Stream 2 Once and for All. The pipeline puts Ukraine’s national security at serious risk.
12. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, HOW RUSSIA VIEWS THE UK, SUPPOSEDLY – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/08/how-russia-views-the-uk-supposedly/
13. AFP: Russian court orders tighter laws to stem domestic violence
14. The New York Review of Books: Sophie Pinkham, No More Mother-Saviors. Recent collections of poetry by Russian women offer a glimpse of how perceptions of feminism are changing in post-communist Slavic countries. (Excerpt)
15. Interfax: Kremlin pledges to protect Donbas population if hostilities resume and ‘Srebrenica-type catastrophe potentially repeats itself’
16. AP: Kremlin says it fears full-scale fighting in Ukraine’s east.
17. rt.com: Full-scale Ukrainian war would threaten Russian security Kremlin warns, pledging action to prevent ‘humanitarian catastrophe’ – rt.com/russia/520574-ukrainian-war-humanitarian-catastrophe/
18. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia strengthens border amid escalating tensions in Donbass.
19. Washington Post editorial: Putin again threatens war with Ukraine. The West must be ready to respond.
20. Meduza: Ukraine says it will no longer visit Minsk for peace talks. Is this another sign of future conflict?
21. Moscow Times: U.S. to Send 2 Warships to Black Sea Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension, Turkey Says.
22. Counterpunch: Gary Leupp, Zelensky: NATO to stop Donbas War – counterpunch.org/2021/04/09/zelensky-nato-to-stop-donbas-war/
23. strategic-culture.org editorial: NATO Ending War in Ukraine Like Arsonist Putting Out Fire – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/09/nato-ending-war-in-ukraine-like-arsonist-putting-out-fire/
24. Newsweek: Daniel DePetris, U.S. Should Sidestep Ukraine-Russia Conflict
