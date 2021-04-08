RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#74 :: Thursday, 8 April 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#74 :: Thursday, 8 April 2021
1. TASS: Izvestia: Putin to focus on social issues in State of the Nation Address.
2. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia gets ready for green power and problems from costing carbon.
3. TASS: Putin continues to advocate good relations with US — Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1275581
4. rt.com: Covid-19 should show US that real danger to American lives is public health, not ‘malicious’ Moscow – Russian security chief. – rt.com/russia/520439-security-chief-american-health-danger/
5. Moscow Times: Virus-Driven Migrant Shortage Keeps Russia From ‘Ambitious Plans’ – Kremlin.
6. Bloomberg: Biden Eyes Russia Retaliation After Meddling, Hacking Review.
7. TASS: ‘Speaks volumes about meddling’: Kremlin slams new US envoy post to halt Nord Stream 2 – tass.com/economy/1275583
8. TASS: ‘Can’t rely on their mood’: Lavrov excoriates Washington’s ‘dead-end’ policy toward Russia.
9. rt.com: Russia unlikely to send recalled ambassador back to Washington without clear sign US ready for bilateral relations, Moscow insists – rt.com/russia/520370-recalled-ambassador-back-washington/
10. RFE/RL: House Arrest Of Navalny Associates Replaced With Milder Restrictions.
11. Moscow Times: Russian Director Pulls Film From Festival Over Navalny Nomination. (Andrei Konchalovsky)
12. TASS: RBC: Experts weigh in on what awaits Moscow and Kiev in Donbass escalation.
13. Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Pro-Kremlin paper downplays chance of major war in Ukraine.
14. Bloomberg: Diplomatic Flurry Over Ukraine Reveals Fears of Military Misstep.
15. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Amid tensions with Russia, Ukraine says it wants into NATO. It won’t happen because that would mean the Atlantic alliance would have to mobilize for war.
16. rt.com: NATO has an open door policy, but Ukraine unlikely to walk through it any time soon, German officials say amid Donbass escalations – rt.com/russia/520378-germany-ukraine-nato-unlikely/
17. Meduza: ‘We deeply doubt it will help’. Kremlin warns that Ukraine joining NATO would exacerbate Donbas conflict.
18. Izvestia: Anton Lavrov, On Kyiv’s Loud Statements About Donbas and the Real Balance of Forces.
19. Asia Times: Vijay Prashad, Ukraine’s borders back at the center of geopolitics. President Zelensky, egged on by his NATO allies, has become far more aggressive against Russia than his predecessor.
20. The Spectator: William Smith, The American mess in the Ukraine. In early 2014, civil war broke out in the Donbass after a US-backed coup d’état.
21. Russia Matters: Anatol Lieven, In the Wake of SolarWinds: Making and Breaking a Rules-Based Global Cyber Order.
22. Jamestown Foundation: Grigory Ioffe, The State of Disunion in Belarus.
