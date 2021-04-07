RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#73 :: Wednesday, 7 April 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#73 :: Wednesday, 7 April 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Ekaterina Moore, Russia Is Ignoring Climate Change at Its Own Peril. For now, neither Russian business nor the government or society understands the problem of climate change and why they should be doing anything about it. This lack of understanding could ultimately be more damaging to the Russian economy than all the current Western sanctions.
2. Bloomberg: Clara Ferreira Marques, Russia May Be Carbon’s Last Refuge. The top fossil fuel exporter can’t afford to fumble its transition to a greener era. So far, all the wrong survival instincts are kicking in.
3. TASS: Kommersant: Russian authorities warn of possible increase in COVID-19 incidence.
4. rt.com: ‘Foreign agents’ who take cash from overseas will be allowed run in upcoming Russian elections, as long as they don’t hide status. – rt.com/russia/520331-foreign-agents-election-participation/
5. Oilprice.com: Russia Slashes 2021-2022 Oil Production Forecasts.
6. Meduza: It’s time to move on from Navalny. (Vladislav Inozemtsev) – znak.com/2021-04-01/vladislav_inozemcev_intervyu
7. rt.com: Russian opposition figure Navalny sent to prison medical ward after inspections find symptoms of respiratory infection. – rt.com/russia/520270-navlny-symptoms-respiratory-infection/
8. The National Interest: Mikhail Pogrebinsky, Why Zelensky’s Ukraine Is Becoming Increasingly Autocratic We are witnessing the establishment of a pro-Western authoritarian regime in Ukraine, where power is concentrated in the hands of the president.
9. TASS: Kommersant: Ukraine seeking NATO membership, tries to drag alliance into Donbass quagmire.
10. Interfax: Ukraine does not seek escalation of situation in Donbas – NSDC secretary.
11. Valdai Discussion Club: Ivan Timofeev, A Grey Swan: Is There a New Conflict in Donbass? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/a-grey-swan-is-there-a-new-conflict-in-donbass/
12. Intellinews: Robert Homans, Is Ukraine facing an imminent Russian invasion? Tensions are high in eastern Europe as Russia moves troops around near Ukraine, provoking fears of an impending military attack.
13. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Ukraine redux: war, Russophobia and Pipelineistan. The deep state/NATO combo’s using Kiev to start a war to bury Nord Stream 2 and German-Russian relations.
14. Meduza: ‘The Kremlin’s calculations have changed’. Russia is building up troops near the border with Ukraine. We asked experts if full-scale war is inevitable.
15. RFE/RL: The Guns of April: Six Questions About the Russia-Ukraine Situation.
16. Counterpunch: Gary Leupp, Biden to Ukraine: “Unwavering Support for Euro-Atlantic Aspirations” – counterpunch.org/2021/04/07/biden-to-ukraine-unwavering-support-for-euro-atlantic-aspirations/
17. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Talk of renewed war in Ukraine likely Russian coercive diplomacy, but worrying for all that. There is increasing talk of war between Ukraine and Russia. It remains unlikely but it shows the nature of relations with Russia.
18. strategic-culture.org: Brian Cloughley, Confrontation and Propaganda Continue Against Russia. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/04/06/confrontation-and-propaganda-continue-against-russia/
19. rt.com: Russia & China won’t create Eastern military bloc to rival NATO because exclusive clubs are ‘counter-productive,’ says FM Lavrov – rt.com/russia/520365-eastern-military-bloc-nato-compete/
20. AP: Leaders of Russia and China tighten their grips, grow closer.
21. The Unz Review: Pat Buchanan, For What Should We Fight Russia or China? – unz.com/pbuchanan/for-what-should-we-fight-russia-or-china/
22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Whither India-Russia ties? – indianpunchline.com/whither-india-russia-ties/
23. Defense News: Rejoining Open Skies would send ‘wrong message’ to Russia, says US State Department.
24. Foreign Affairs: James Goldgeier, U.S.-Russian Relations Will Only Get Worse. Even Good Diplomacy Can’t Smooth a Clash of Interests.
You must log in to post a comment.