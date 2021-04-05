RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#71 :: Monday, 5 April 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#71 :: Monday, 5 April 2021
1. TASS: Putin to deliver state-of-the-nation address in person, Kremlin says.
2. Russia Beyond: How the coronavirus-hit year changed the life of Russians – rbth.com/lifestyle/333619-coronavirus-russia-one-year
3. rt.com: Makers of Sputnik V vaccine warn EU delaying approval over fear of competition, as Russia sees ‘dramatic rise’ in domestic demand – rt.com/russia/520129-eu-delaying-sputnik-v-approval/
4. The Bell: The Sputnik paradox. How Russia ended up with an effective vaccine no-one wants – thebell.io/en/5320-2
5. The Spectator (UK): Mary Dejevsky, Could the Sputnik vaccine end Russia’s rift with the West?
6. rt.com: 48% of Russians support opposition figure Alexey Navalny’s 2.5-year jail sentence, just 29% say it was unfair, new poll reveals – rt.com/russia/520143-navalny-jail-support-poll/
7. Financial Times: Russia flexes its ‘sovereign internet’ with move to curb Twitter. Parallel web is designed to give Moscow more control and reduce reliance on foreign tech.
8. Bloomberg: Russia Drops Threat to Block Twitter After Content Removed.
9. TASS: Accounts Chamber head considers it possible to reduce poverty level in Russia before 2030 – tass.com/economy/1274075
10. TASS: Izvestia: Ruble’s exchange rate may become more realistic.
11. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, INSTITUTIONALIZING THE WEST – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/04/04/institutionalizing-the-west/
12. Center for a New American Security (CNAS): Jim Townsend and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, Partners, Competitors, or a Little of Both? Russia and China in the Arctic. [Click here for PDF of full report]
13. Space News: New reports highlight Russian, Chinese advances in space weapons.
14. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Ukraine continues military build-up in Donbass.
15. Interfax-Ukraine: Ukraine hopes for U.S. participation in de-occupation of Donbas, Crimea – Kuleba – en.interfax.com.ua/news/general/734890.html
16. Facebook: Fred Weir, Russian armor on the roads.
17. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Reports of Russian troops ‘massing’ near Ukraine miss the mark: Russia-Ukraine war is possible, but only if Ukraine strikes first – rt.com/russia/520127-ukraine-donbass-open-war/
18. Washington Post: David Ignatius, How Russia’s military activity near Ukraine is poised to test the Biden administration.
19. Antiwar.com: Rick Rozoff, Peace Prospects Dim as Ukraine Tries To Drag US, NATO Into Its Confrontation With Russia – news.antiwar.com/2021/04/04/peace-prospects-dim-as-ukraine-tries-to-drag-us-nato-into-its-confrontation-with-russia/
20. RFE/RL: Ukraine Assured Of EU’s ‘Unwavering’ Support.
21. Global Review: INTERVIEW WITH DR. ALEXANDER RAHR: “I DON’T SEE ANY RUSSIAN PLANS TO RECONQUER UKRAINE, AS THE RED ARMY DID 100 YEARS AGO” – global-review.info/2021/04/05/interview-with-dr-alexander-rahr-i-dont-see-any-russian-plans-to-reconquer-ukraine-as-the-red-army-did-100-years-ago/
22. Moon of Alabama: How Russia ‘Weaponized’ 111 Times – moonofalabama.org/2021/04/how-russia-weaponized-111-times.html#more
