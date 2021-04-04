RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#70 :: Sunday, 4 April 2021

1. Pairagraph: The Future of Russia. With Thomas Graham, George Beebe, Steven Pifer, and Michael McFaul.
2. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Again, Washington jumps to conclusions over Ukraine-Russia skirmish
3. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Ukraine: Frozen conflict is hotting up.
– indianpunchline.com/ukraine-frozen-conflict-is-hotting-up/
4. rt.com: Moscow warns of ‘measures’ against any Western troop deployment in Ukraine, as Kiev cites guarantees of US support in a conflict – rt.com/russia/519983-moscow-measures-troop-deployment/
5. Wall Street Journal: President Biden Holds Call With Ukrainian President Zelensky, Part of Effort to Reassure Kyiv. The conversation comes amid heightened Russian military pressure along Ukraine’s border.
6. TASS: Kiev to view Europe’s stance as carte blanche for military operation in Donbass – senator – tass.com/politics/1273909
7. Moon of Alabama: The ‘Russian Military Build-Up’ – moonofalabama.org/2021/04/the-russian-military-build-up-.html
8. Moscow Times: Michael Kofman, Russia’s Military Buildup Near Ukraine Is an Intimidation Tactic. Russia’s military posturing appears to be primarily coercive and demonstrative in nature.
9. Bloomberg: Putin Seeks to Boost Russia’s Vaccinations.
10. Christian Science Monitor: Whitney Eulich, Latin America asked for pandemic help. Russia and China heard the call. Latin America has long been considered de facto allied with its northern neighbor. But could pandemic help from Russia and China challenge the status quo?
11. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Russian Direct Investment Fund CEO Kirill Dmitriev – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65269
12. Paul Goble: Moscow Reports Coefficient of Spread of Pandemic has Fallen Below One Even in 10 Worst Regions.
13. Awful Avalanche: Ex-Hamster Spills The Beans On Office Politics At Navalny HQ – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/04/04/ex-hamster-spills-the-beans-on-office-politics-at-navalny-hq/
14. New York Times: Russian Ex-Con of U.S. Penal System Meets and Taunts Imprisoned Navalny. The meeting between Maria Butina and Aleksei A. Navalny came after the Russian opposition leader declared a hunger strike to demand access to a doctor because of deteriorating health.
15. Washington Post: Russia’s ‘foreign agent’ law now threatens rights group that survived even Soviet pressures.
16. Institute of Modern Russia (IMR): Levada Center polls offer a bird’s-eye view of what Russians think right now.
17. Bloomberg: Russian Economy Rebounding From Covid Slump After Lockdown
18. Moscow Times: Goldman Sachs Russian Unit Sees Record Business Throughout Pandemic
19. rt.com: Russian gas exports to Europe surge 30% in 2021 as harsh winter forces foreign consumers to boost energy purchases – rt.com/business/520082-gazprom-gas-export-rise-europe/
20. Paul Goble: Northern Sea Route isn’t About to Replace Suez Canal, Russian Analysts Say
21. RFE/RL: Russia Extends Space Cooperation With U.S. Until 2030.
22. Moscow Times: Putin Named Russia’s Hottest Man
23. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, ‘Memories of Moscow’ Brings the Late Soviet Era to Life. Author Harald Lipman was the British Embassy doctor in the 1980s.
