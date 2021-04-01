RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#68 :: Thursday, 1 April 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#68 :: Thursday, 1 April 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushenstov, Team Biden’s Russian Policy: Major Differences From Trump’s Strategy – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/team-biden-s-russian-policy-major-differences-from/
2. Interfax: Moscow ready for joint work with Washington on int’l stability issues, not looking for confrontation – Lavrov.
3. Moscow Times: More Russian Doctors Trust Coronavirus Vaccine – Poll.
4. The Atlantic: Yasmeen Serhan, Here’s How Russia and China Are Helping the U.S.. Beijing and Moscow are filling the vaccine gap that wealthy countries helped create
5. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, INFLATING THE RUSSIAN THREAT – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/31/inflating-the-russian-threat/
6. rt.com: Paul Robinson, As London seeks to boost military spending, Telegraph obliges with ludicrous claims that Russia has military advantage over NATO – rt.com/russia/519713-military-advantage-nato-claims/
7. Le Monde diplomatique: Estelle Levresse, ‘Sitting on our suitcases waiting, for eleven years’. Russia’s eternal housing crisis. In the old USSR, housing was a guaranteed right. No longer. Privatisations, bankruptcies and construction scams have created a housing sector in which many feel cheated. It’s not surprising Russians are wary of taking on a mortgage.
8. Riddle: Foolproofing Putinism. Fabian Burkhardt on why Mikhail Mishustin might be one of the most ambitious Prime Ministers in recent Russian history.
9. Bloomberg: Russia Wants to Keep a Stricter Eye on Its Anti-Putin Youth.
10. AP: Russia: Navalny on hunger strike to protest prison treatment.
11. Meduza: ‘Independent observers get in the way’. Meduza looks into the prisoners’ rights monitors who met with Navalny — and examines why these watchdog groups include so few human rights defenders – meduza.io/en/feature/2021/03/31/independent-observers-get-in-the-way
12. Gazeta.ru: “Rose-tinted glasses flew off me”: interview with ex-employee of Navalny’s headquarters. A former employee of Navalny’s headquarters has spoken about her work – gazeta.ru/politics/2021/03/29_a_13539818.shtml
13. rt.com: Russia to make Northern Sea Route cheaper than Suez Canal as country seeks to benefit from Ever Given blockage & climate change – rt.com/russia/519829-northern-sea-route-suez-alternative/
14. Wilfried Martens Center for European Studies: Maria Snegovaya, The taming of the shrew: How the West could make the Kremlin listen.
15. Counterpunch: Gary Leupp, Blinken to Germany: Stop Nord Stream II! – counterpunch.org/2021/04/01/blinken-to-germany-stop-nord-stream-ii/
16. Russia Matters: Erica Borghard, Punitive Response to SolarWinds Would Be Misplaced, But Cyber Deterrence Still Matters.
17. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: EUGENE RUMER, RICHARD SOKOLSKY, and PAUL STRONSKI, Russia in the Arctic — A Critical Examination. (excerpt)
18. Russia Beyond: Church weddings and divorces, Russian style – rbth.com/lifestyle/333612-church-weddings-and-divorces-russian-style
19. RFE/RL: Russia Warns Against Any Attempt To Start ‘New Ukraine War’
20. Financial Times: Tensions flare between Russia and Ukraine
21. RealClearInvestigations: Paul Sperry, Meet the Russiagate Prober Who Couldn’t Verify Anything in the Steele Dossier Yet Said Nothing for Years (excerpt)
22. Wall Street Journal: Holman W. Jenkins, Jr., Like 2016, 2020 Isn’t Going Away. Our elections are racy, but meddling by intelligence officials shouldn’t be tolerated.
23. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, They’re Not Even Trying to Make Sense Now – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/03/31/theyre-not-even-trying-to-make-sense-now/
24. Washington Post: Isabelle Khurshudyan, Along Russia’s majestic Lake Baikal, the quest for tourism cash stalks a pristine landscape.
You must log in to post a comment.