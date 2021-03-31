RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#67 :: Wednesday, 31 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#67 :: Wednesday, 31 March 2021
1. Intellinews: Russia to achieve herd immunity against the coronavirus by the end of August, says Putin
2. Russia Beyond: What is known (and not known) about the SECOND Russian Covid-19 vaccine – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333611-known-epivaccorona-russian-vaccine
3. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia anticipating third wave of COVID-19.
4. New York Times: Russia claims to be the first country to develop coronavirus shots for animals
5. AP: Leaders of Russia, France, Germany discuss global crises.
6. Kremlin.ru: Talks with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65254
7. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of the Council for Interethnic Relations – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/65252
8. TASS: Parliament passes law letting Putin run for president again – tass.com/politics/1272415
9. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Can the Next Generation of Russians Modernize Their Country? A generational shift will take place if young Russians decide to break with the values of an antiquated state. This process could take a very long time and include periods of regression, but it could also happen much quicker than expected – carnegie.ru/commentary/84224
10. Intellinews: Russia: Russia’s Ministry of Economy says the CBR is too conservative
11. rt.com: Russian economy set to perform better than expected after Covid-19 crisis – World Bank – rt.com/business/519670-russian-economy-world-bank/
12. Moscow Times: Landmark Imperial-Era Moscow Grocery Store to Close After 120 Years. The store will stop serving customers on April 11.
13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Recent Suez Canal bottleneck sparks interest in Northern Sea Route.
14. Meduza: A culture of laughter. Maxim Trudolyubov explains why authoritarianism isn’t afraid of jokes and memes.
15. RFE/RL: U.S. Report Finds Trend Lines On Human Rights ‘Moving In Wrong Direction’
16. Financial Times: Letter: West’s policy is modern equivalent of bear-baiting. (Anthony Brenton)
17. Moscow Times: 3 in 4 Russians View China Favorably – Poll.
18. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Russia in the Middle East: 10 Years After the Arab Spring – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-in-the-middle-east-10-years-after-the-arab-/
19. rt.com: Latvia begins blocking RT news site aimed at country’s Russian-speaking minority as outlet accuses Riga of attack on free press – rt.com/russia/519698-latvia-blocking-rt-news/
20. UNICEF: Families suffer seven years without water supply in eastern Ukraine. It has been seven years since conflict first broke out in eastern Ukraine and made access to drinking water a struggle for millions.
21. New York Times: Fighting Escalates in Eastern Ukraine, Signaling the End to Another Cease-Fire. Ukraine and Russia issued statements Tuesday noting the worsening of a conflict that has been on a low simmer for years, with countless cease-fires.
22. The National Interest: Lyle Goldstein, The Shadow of a New Cold War Hangs over Europe. The Ukraine question is at the crux of European security.
23. natyliesbaldwin.com: Natalie Baldwin, REVIEW: MEMOIRS OF A RUSSIANIST, VOLUMES I & II – natyliesbaldwin.com/2021/03/review-memoirs-of-a-russianist-volumes-i-ii/
24. The Hill: Organizations urge Biden to halt ‘reckless’ rhetoric with Putin.
