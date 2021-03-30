RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#66 :: Tuesday, 30 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#66 :: Tuesday, 30 March 2021
1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, No Emotions or Illusions: The Future of U.S.-Russian Relations. Three decades after the collapse of the USSR, the mindset of Soviet-American détente and “equal, mutually beneficial cooperation” is hopelessly outdated – carnegie.ru/commentary/84209
2. TASS: Izvestia: Russia marks one year since nationwide COVID-19 lockdown.
3. TASS: Putin was unwilling to get vaccinated publicly for personal reasons, Kremlin says – tass.com/society/1272035
4. rt.com: Despite roll-out, Russians ‘in no hurry’ to receive Covid-19 vaccines as suspicion is a ‘national characteristic,’ Kremlin claims – rt.com/russia/519576-vaccine-rollout-russians-skeptical-attitude/
5. Moscow Times: Russian Envoy Planning U.S. Return After Biden ‘Killer’ Comment.
6. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia, US unlikely to reboot dialogue.
7. rt.com: Putin won’t allow US to lecture Russia from ‘a position of power,’ Kremlin insists after weeks of diplomatic spats with Biden – rt.com/russia/519593-washington-rude-diplomatic-approach/
8. Intellinews: Biden invites Putin, Xi to his first major climate talks
9. Moscow Times: One Year On: How Russia’s Coronavirus Lockdown Hit the Economy.
10. Moscow Times: Russian Venture Capital Market Falls 20% During Pandemic
11. Meduza: Representative of prison watchdog group accuses Navalny of feigning health problems
13. Meduza: Ready or not. How the coronavirus pandemic closed borders and made Russia a ‘big country’ for domestic tourism.
14. Financial Times: Russia seizes on Suez blockage to promote merits of Arctic route.
15. rt.com: Tom Fowdy, Suez Canal blockage could alter shipping forever…and China and Russia will be the winners – rt.com/op-ed/519618-suez-canal-china-russia/
16. Awful Avalanche: Bolshoi Ballerinas Expose Sexual Harassment – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/29/bolshoi-ballerinas-expose-sexual-harassment/
17. Boston Globe: Marcel Fafchamps, Was the Soviet Union an idea ahead of its time?
18. The Conversation: Natasha Kuhrt, Russia and China present a united front to the west – but there’s plenty of potential for friction
19. Russia in Global Affairs: Jozef Hrabina, THE YEAR OF СRISES: HOW 2020 WILL RESHAPE THE STRUCTURE OF INTERNATIONAL RELATIONS.(excerpt) – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/2020-international-relations/
20. Intellinews: Belarus’ opposition abandons attempts at dialogue with Lukashenko, Tikhanovskaya branded a terrorist
21. Washington Post: David Ignatius, With Armenian captives at issue, conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh continues to rankle
22. rt.com: Scott Ritter, The pending collapse of the ‘rules-based international order’ is an existential threat to the United States – rt.com/op-ed/519602-united-states-international-order/
