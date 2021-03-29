RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#65 :: Monday, 29 March 2021
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
1. Reuters: Putin felt minor side effects from COVID-19 vaccine – Ifax
2. TASS: Izvestia: Sputnik V vaccine developer talks about future of COVID-19 pandemic.
3. rt.com: Putin calls on nations across world to create new ‘legally binding’ global cyberspace treaty, as hack attack row with US escalates – rt.com/russia/519495-putin-global-cyberspace-treaty/
4. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Why the Kremlin is Winning the Battle for the Average Russian – carnegie.ru/commentary/84191
5. Valdai Discussion Club: Yaroslav Lissovolik, Russia’s ‘Growth-Stability’ Dichotomy – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russia-s-growth-stability-dichotomy/
6. Intellinews: Russians’ real disposable incomes fell to an eight-year low in 2020, but the outlook for 2021 is brighter.
7. Bloomberg: Russian Farmers Undeterred by Export Crackdown, at Least for Now
8. TASS: Media: Experts weigh in on consequences of Suez Canal bottleneck.
9. Paul Goble: Putin Regime Rests Less on Support than on Absence of Resistance, Lev Gudkov Says
10. RFE/RL: Russia’s Navalny Says Risks Solitary Confinement Over Prison Infractions.
11. New York Times: Navalny vs. Putin. Our Moscow bureau chief, Anton Troianovski, talks to us about Aleksei Navalny’s political machine in Russia.
12. Moscow Times: Michele A. Berdy, The Monster Under the Bed
13. TASS: Kommersant: Washington against ending dialogue with Russia.
14. Voice of America: U.S. Vows ‘Consequences’ for Russian Actions.
15. South China Morning Post: China-Russia alliance can never work, despite US rivalry, observers say – scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3127253/china-russia-alliance-can-never-work-despite-us-rivalry
16. rt.com: Armenian PM Pashinyan to resign ahead of fresh election as protests & constitutional crisis rage on in wake of war with Azerbaijan – rt.com/russia/519425-armenian-prime-minister-pashinyan-resignation/
17. Council on Foreign Relations: Celestine Bohlen, Armenia’s Postwar Crisis: What to Know
18. Quincy Institute for Responsible Statecraft: Russia Expert Anatol Lieven Joins Quincy Institute.
19. Brookings: Steven Pifer, Rebuilding US-German relations: Harder than it appears – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2021/03/25/rebuilding-us-german-relations-harder-than-it-appears/
20. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, This is how shingles of Indian interests in Myanmar overlap Russia and China’s – indianpunchline.com/this-is-how-shingles-of-indian-interests-in-myanmar-overlap-russia-and-chinas/
21. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, March update: Ukraine preparing for war to drop a new iron curtain – newcoldwar.org/march-update-ukraine-preparing-for-war-to-drop-a-new-iron-curtain/
22. Awful Avalanche: New Sport For Balts: Synchronized Anti-Chinese Propaganda – Part IV – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/29/new-sport-for-balts-synchronized-anti-chinese-propaganda-part-iv/
23. Expert magazine: “In this world Russia must be an impregnable citadel.” Interview with Sergei Karaganov for Expert magazine – expert.ru/expert/2021/10/v-etom-mire-rossiya-dolzhna-byt-krepostyu/
24. Foreign Affairs: Yascha Mounk, Democracy on the Defense. Turning Back the Authoritarian Tide.
