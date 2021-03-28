RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#64 :: Sunday, 28 March 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#64 :: Sunday, 28 March 2021
1. The National Interest: Julie Newton, Why Labeling Putin a Killer Creates New Problems for Joe Biden. The Biden administration’s actions towards Vladimir Putin’s Russia are rooted in flawed assumptions about what constitutes effective policy towards Moscow.
2. rt.com: Putin thinks democracy not fit for the future, US President Joe Biden claims amid growing diplomatic row with Russian counterpart – rt.com/russia/519392-putin-democracy-biden-row/
3. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, First step: Threaten to ban Twitter. Next: A separate Russian internet?
4. Intellinews: Maximilian Hess, Just how bad can it get: US mull sanctions on Russian debt. The U.S. is toying with the idea of imposing sanctions on Russian debt. But what will happen if it does so?
5. Financial Times: Ruchir Sharma, Fresh sanctions may barely dent Fortress Russia. Past measures have arguably only helped Putin strengthen the country’s financial barricades.
6. TASS: Russia likely to achieve herd immunity against COVID-19 by late summer, says Putin – tass.com/society/1271221
7. TASS: Putin says Russian COVID-19 vaccines are the best in terms of three indicators – tass.com/society/1271223
8. New York Times: Russia Trumpets Vaccine Exports, While Quietly Importing Doses. Russia has held up the Sputnik vaccine as a triumph of its scientists. But the country’s inoculation program still relies on cross-border trade.
9. RFE/RL: Russian Oversight Commission Meets Navalny In Prison.
10. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, How Did EU-Russian Relations Collapse and What Comes Next? Moscow does not want to end the few remaining ties with Brussels, but Russia does intend to follow its longstanding strategy of circumventing the EU through bilateral ties.
11. TASS: Russia’s Security Council approves draft principles of international cybersecurity policy – tass.com/politics/1270953
12. Interfax: Putin: Russia stands for inviolability of digital sovereignty of every state
– interfax.com/newsroom/top-stories/71441/
13. Bloomberg: Biden’s Invites to Virtual Climate Summit Include Putin, Xi
14. Bloomberg: Russia to Begin Carbon-Trading Trial in Far East Next Year
15. Washington Post: Gerry Shih, Faced with sanctions and condemnation from the West, China becomes bedfellows with Russia.
16. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, U.S.-NATO vs Russia-China in a Hybrid War to the Finish. The unipolar moment is six feet under, the hegemon will try to break Eurasian integration and there’s no grownup in the room to counsel restraint
17. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Broke: Suez. Woke: NSR – unz.com/akarlin/broke-suez-woke-nsr/
18. Moscow Times: Could Russia Benefit From the Suez Canal Blockage? The Kremlin wants to use the grounding of the Ever Given ship to promote its Northern Sea Route and counter European concerns over Nord Stream 2.
19. Awful Avalanche: New Sport For Balts: Synchronized Anti-Chinese Propaganda – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/28/new-sport-for-balts-synchronized-anti-chinese-propaganda-part-iii/
20. Atlantic Council: Taras Kuzio, Five reasons why Ukraine rejected Vladimir Putin’s “Russian World”
21. UNIAN (Kyiv): Navalny’s team refuses to fix map with “Russian” Crimea – Chubarov – unian.info/politics/chubarov-navalny-s-team-refuses-to-fix-map-with-russian-crimea-11365438.html
22. UNIAN (Kyiv): Crimea’s de-facto authorities to sue three Ukrainians for ‘water blockade’ – unian.info/society/crimea-de-facto-authorities-to-sue-three-ukrainians-for-water-blockade-11368696.html
23. Washington Post: Russia’s Putin pumps up the swagger in swipes at Biden
24. ru-pac.org: Serge Korepin, American Democratization Efforts for Russia are Counterproductive. Whether and how fast Russia democratizes does not fall on American shoulders. Russia’s domestic affairs are for Russians to decide – ru-pac.org/post/opinion-american-democratization-efforts-for-russia-are-counterproductive
