RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#63 :: Friday, 26 March 2021

1. TASS: Climate change poses greater challenge than COVID-19 – Russian Academy of Sciences chief – tass.com/society/1270429
2. Moscow Times: Russia Sees Record High Average Temperatures in 2020: Institute.
3. RAPSI: Foreign NGOs to be banned from registering in residential premises – draft law.
4. TASS: Kremlin says more sanctions over Navalny’s health complaints would be absurd – tass.com/politics/1270735
5. Kommersant: Navalny has spoken said about “insomnia torture” being used against him – kommersant.ru/doc/4743194
6. Washington Post editorial: Now in Russian prison, Alexei Navalny is facing new threats to his life. It’s unacceptable
7. Moscow Times: Russians’ Debt Burden Hits Record High – Central Bank
8. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, The Problem Facing Today’s Corrupt Officials and Soviet Black Marketeers: What to Do With the Cash?
9. rt.com: Despite several packages of US sanctions, Nord Stream 2 pipeline will ‘unequivocally’ be finished in 2021, says Gazprom chairman – rt.com/russia/519288-gazprom-chairman-nord-stream-deadline/
10. Creators.com: Pat Buchanan, Why Putin’s Pipeline Is Welcome in Germany
11. rt.com: Russia promotes Arctic sea route as viable alternative to blocked Suez Canal – rt.com/business/519245-suez-canal-russia-northern-sea-route/
12. Financial Times: Russia sanctions — easy to announce, hard to implement. US laws make it simple to impose barriers, but difficult to remove them when behaviour improves.
13. Vedomosti: Gleb Prostakov: Russia Needs Allies in Sanctions War.
14. rt.com: Russia & China to bolster financial security systems, reducing dependency on West in response to ‘threats from unfriendly nations’ – rt.com/russia/519287-financial-security-payments-system/
15. Responsible Statecraft: Mark Katz, Russia’s growing ties with Gulf Arabs – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/03/26/russias-growing-ties-with-gulf-arabs/
16. Intellinews: Over 200 arrested at “Freedom Day” protest in Belarus, but turnout was low
17. rt.com: Ukraine’s Zelensky approves strategy for ‘return’ of Crimea from ‘military adversary’ Russia & names NATO membership as key goal – rt.com/russia/519266-zelensky-nato-membertship-crimea-dispute/
18. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin. War in Donbass Update – unz.com/akarlin/war-in-donbass-update/
19. United States Institute for Peace: Paul M. Carter Jr., A Reason for Hope in Russia’s Industrial Heartland. A senior diplomat reflects on his experiences with ordinary Russians, who grow weary of authoritarianism and are drawn to Western values – usip.org/publications/2021/03/reason-hope-russias-industrial-heartland
20. Russia Matters: Paul Kolbe, U.S. Response to SolarWinds Cyber Penetrations: A Good Defense Is the Best Offense
21. Wall Street Journal: NSA Chief Says Recent Hacks Expose Limits of U.S. Cyber Protections
22. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, THE BENEFITS OF DÉTENTE – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/26/the-benefits-of-detente/
