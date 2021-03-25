RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#62 :: Thursday, 25 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#62 :: Thursday, 25 March 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
1. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Has the West lost Russia? ‘European’ identity is collapsing in the continent’s largest country, with the youth leading the charge – rt.com/russia/519115-european-identity-collapsing-youth/
2. Intellinews: James C. Pearce, How the USSR’s collapse is remembered in Russia today. The USSR collapsed 30 years ago, but an increasing number of Russians regret its passing.
3. Bloomberg: Russia Wants to Use a Forest Bigger Than India to Offset Carbon. The world’s biggest energy exporter—and home to billions of trees—is coming under international pressure over emissions ahead of United Nations climate change talks later this year.
4. Meduza: Prison officials describe Alexey Navalny’s health as ‘stable and satisfactory’
5. Moscow Times: Facing Heightened Threats, Russia’s Main Independent Paper Contemplates a Bleak Future. The latest attack on Novaya Gazeta is making some of its editors wonder how long it can survive in the country.
6. rt.com: End of online anonymity? Russians may have to provide passport details when signing up to social media, under new government plans – rt.com/russia/519128-passport-details-social-media/
7. The Barents Observer (Norway): In push for global lead in LNG, Moscow takes aim on Arctic tundra.
8. The National Interest: Paul Pillar, Depoliticizing Intelligence: The Assessment of Foreign Influence on U.S. Elections. The most serious ill effects of politicizing intelligence have involved not misinforming the decisionmakers but rather the decisionmakers misinforming the public.
9. Moskovsky Komsomolets: Russian op-ed recommends ignoring Biden’s ‘killer’ remark about Putin. (Mikhail Rostovsky)
10. The National Interest: Bonnie Kristian, Biden’s Confused—and Reckless—Russia Antagonism Is a Problem. At first glance, this might seem like a balanced approach of cooperation and confrontation. Yet on closer inspection, it’s risky, almost certainly unproductive, and potentially even dangerous.
11. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia, China to resist US but engagement is preferred option – indianpunchline.com/russia-china-to-resist-us-but-engagement-is-preferred-option/
12. The Conversation: Tony Kevin, Russia and China are sending Biden a message: don’t judge us or try to change us. Those days are over.
13. Russia Beyond: 5 Russian things to watch out for in Hollywood’s action thriller Nobody – rbth.com/arts/333582-russian-things-watch-nobody
14. Bloomberg: U.S. Thirst for Russian Oil Hits Record High Despite Tough Talk. Even as Washington champions energy independence and warns European allies against becoming too dependent on Moscow, American refineries are buying more of the country’s oil than ever before.
15. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, Think Tanks and US Foreign Policy
– valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/think-tanks-and-u-s-foreign-policy/
16. Intellimews: Ben Aris, Ukraine poised for take off. Sergiy Tsivkach recently took over as CEO of UkraineInvest and talked to bne IntelliNews on the sidelines of the German-Ukraine annual investment conference in Berlin.
17. rt.com: Ukrainian opposition leader faces criminal investigation by Kiev’s top security agency for ‘treason’ over 2014 Crimean referendum – rt.com/russia/519146-opposition-leader-criminal-investigation-treason/
18. Vedomosti: Russia: Study shows how east Ukrainians view US, Russia, Ukraine. (Aleksey Tokarev)
19. Eurasianet.org: Joshua Kucera, U.S. Senate weighs American response to Georgia’s political crisis. The U.S. and EU have been heavily involved in mediating between Georgia’s feuding political parties, but so far to no avail.
20. Awful Avalanche: Can Latvia Reindustrialize? – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/23/can-latvia-reindustrialize-part-ii/
21. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Prince Andrei Kurbskii: First Anti-Hero of Internal Dissent and External Collusion in Russian Thought and Culture. (excerpt)
22. Vice.com: Robert O’Connor, This Is What It’s Like to Live in a Country ‘That Doesn’t Exist’. 6.5 million people across Europe are trying to live normal lives in countries mostly unrecognised by the rest of the world.
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, SAFE PAIR OF HANDS FOR BRITISH NOVICHOK CASE – DAWN STURGESS TO GET A NEW CORONER, NEW INQUEST – johnhelmer.net/safe-pair-of-hands-for-british-novichok-case-dawn-sturgess-to-get-a-new-coroner-new-inquest/print/
24. globalresearch.ca: John Ryan, The Case of Alexei Navalny. Reviving the Cold War – globalresearch.ca/case-alexei-navalny/5740421
