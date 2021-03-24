RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#61 :: Wednesday, 24 March 2021
1. The National Interest: Robert D. Kaplan, Why Russia Is the Problem From Hell. America must try to move Russia away from China and improve relations while maintaining deterrence.
2. Intellinews: Julian Rimmer, Navalny was box-office for a fortnight but a decade of obscurity beckons.
3. rt.com: Russian President Vladimir Putin receives domestically produced Covid-19 vaccine as nationwide immunization campaign continues – rt.com/russia/518263-president-putin-vaccine-coronavirus/
4. TASS: Putin to get second COVID-19 jab in several weeks – tass.com/politics/1269727
5. Moscow Times: Danil Bochkov, EU Falling Behind China and Russia in Race for Vaccine Influence. With the revival of Cold War-era rivalries, major powers can’t help but confront their opponent’s ambitions, inevitably transforming vaccine diplomacy into a strategic instrument.
6. AFP: Russian Deputies Back Law to Prolong Putin’s Rule.
7. TASS: Kommersant: United Russia can win parliamentary election without Putin.
8. Russia and Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Biden Trips: Four Reasons Why Calling Putin a “Killer” is a Misstep.
9. Antiwar.com: Normoa Solomon, The Urgent Need for a Biden-Putin Summit.
10. RFE/RL: In Russia’s Provinces, Navalny’s Besieged Movement Says It’s ‘Again Gathering Force’
11. Paul Goble: New St. Petersburg Poll Suggests One Russian in Seven will Follow Navalny’s Lead in Duma Voting.
13. uwidata.com: Dimitris Konstantakopoulos, The West and Russia – uwidata.com/17074-the-west-and-russia/
14. TASS: Russian security chief warns US would be to blame for ‘tough days’ with Moscow – tass.com/politics/1269761
15. Moscow Times: Americans More Pessimistic Than Russians on Improving Ties – Poll.
16. Asia Times: Frank Chen, China, Russia draw closer but suspicions die hard. China, Russia close ranks after US imposes new sanctions against both but neither side is keen on a full-blown anti-US alliance.
17. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Growing US Pressure Incentive to Make China-Russia Ties More Diverse – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/growing-us-pressure-incentive-to-make-china-russia-ties-more-diverse/
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia has “no relations with the EU,” Beijing closes ranks with Moscow
19. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Welcome to shocked & awed 21st century geopolitics. With a Russia-China-Iran triple bitch slap on the hegemon, we now have a brand new geopolitical chess.
20. The FSU Brief: Russia and the Middle East – a Two Way Street. Pragmatism is paramount as Moscow expands its relationships in the region – fsubrief.substack.com/p/russia-and-the-middle-east-a-two
21. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, We have no intention of fighting Russia so stop arming Ukraine for battle – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/03/23/biden-needs-to-distance-the-us-from-any-future-military-solutions-in-ukraine/
22. Washington Post: Alexander Vindman and Garry Kasparov, In Russia, it’s not Navalny vs. Putin. It’s democracy vs. authoritarianism.
23. Wall Street Journal: William J. Perry, Henry A. Kissinger and Sam Nunn, Building on George Shultz’s Vision of a World Without Nukes. Most Americans are too young to remember the fear and dread of an atom bomb or nuclear crisis.
24. rt.com: Paul Robinson, A high-stakes Abramovich libel case may see the dubious quality of much Western reporting from Russia finally come under scrutiny – https://www.rt.com/russia/518988-western-reporting-libel-case/
