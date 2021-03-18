RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#57 :: Thursday, 18 March 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#57 :: Thursday, 18 March 2021
1. TASS: Fight against COVID-19 not over, says Putin.
2. Russia Beyond: The Russians have installed a GIANT telescope at the bottom of Lake Baikal. Why?! – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333542-giant-telescope-baikal-neutrino
3. Intellinews: Biden: “Putin is a killer”. US president said “I do” when a journalists asked him if he thinks Putin is a killer.
4. Interfax: Putin: U.S. will have to take Russia’s interests into account.
5. rt.com: Putin replies to Biden’s insinuation that’s he a ‘killer’: says US President is talking about himself but ‘I wish him good health’ – rt.com/russia/518469-putin-biden-wish-health/
6. TASS: Kremlin castigates Biden’s ‘very bad’ remarks about Putin – tass.com/politics/1267427
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia Recalls Its Ambassador to the U.S. for Consultations. Moscow’s move follows a critical U.S. intelligence report about Russian efforts to interfere in the 2020 presidential election.
8. TASS: Moscow may do more than just invite Russian envoy to US for consultations, senator says – tass.com/politics/1267337
9. New York Times: Russia Erupts in Fury Over Biden’s Calling Putin a Killer. The Kremlin described the U.S. president’s response to an interview question as “very bad,” and recalled its ambassador to “analyze what needs to be done” about the countries’ relations.
10. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, RUSSIA STORIES ROLLING UP LIKE LONDON BUSES – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/17/russia-stories-rolling-up-like-london-buses/
11. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Calvey’s testimony in court reads like a case study in how business is really done in Russia. Famous fund manager Michael Calvey is on trial accused of organising a criminal group to embezzle money from Vostochny Bank, but his testimony reads more like a Hollywood screenplay on how high finance is done in Russia.
12. Bloomberg: Russia Considers Spending Wealth Fund Billions on Infrastructure.
13. Moscow Times: Sergey Radchenko, To a Historian, the Breakdown of U.S.-Russian Relations Looks Eerily Familiar. It took Mikhail Gorbachev to break this cycle of fear and distrust back then. Who or what will it take today?
14. The Unz Review: Uncle Shmuel Is Truly Brain Dead… – unz.com/tsaker/uncle-shmuel-is-truly-brain-dead/
15. AP: Russia hosts Afghan peace conference, hoping to boost talks
16. Moscow Times: Marlene Laruelle, How the Battle Over Collective Memory Will Define Russia’s Place in Europe. The current fight to identify “who is fascist” is a struggle to define the future of Europe and whether or not Russia has a legitimate role to play in it.
17. The American Conservative: Doug Bandow, Washington’s Anti-Russia Fixation. The foreign policy establishment puts hatred of Moscow before America’s interest
18. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Boris Johnson’s military spending boost makes London look aggressive & hostile; new measures play into hands of Moscow hardliners – rt.com/russia/518325-boris-johnson-military-spending-plan/
19. Counterpunch: Dave Lindorff, Let’s Stop Pretending Russia and China are Military Threats – counterpunch.org/2021/03/18/lets-stop-pretending-russia-and-china-are-military-threats/
20. paulcraigroberts.org: Paul Craig Roberts, Washington Has Resurrected the Specter of Nuclear Armageddon – paulcraigroberts.org/2021/03/17/washington-has-resurrected-the-specter-of-nuclear-armageddon/
21. AFP: Armenia PM announces snap polls to defuse crisis
22. TASS: Water supplies problem in Crimea to be resolved by summer, authorities say – tass.com/economy/1267321
23. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, NY Dispatches: voting rights for Donbas residents? – noyardstick.com/?p=885#more-885
24. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, Biden to Exchange Donbass for Nord Stream? – unz.com/akarlin/biden-to-exchange-donbass-for-nord-stream/
