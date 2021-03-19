RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#58 :: Friday, 19 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#58 :: Friday, 19 March 2021
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with public representatives of Crimea and Sevastopol – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65172
3. TASS: ‘Open dialogue, not debate’: Kremlin clarifies Putin’s livestream challenge to Biden – tass.com/politics/1267995
4. rt.com: Fyodor Lukyanov, After Biden’s ‘killer’ comments about Putin, time to make a break in Russia-US relations; further engagement is pointless for now
5. Russia Matters: Thomas Graham, Can the Biden Administration Get Russia Policy Right?
6. CNN.com: Daniel Triesman, Putin and Biden are already locked in a war of words
7. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Calling Putin a ‘killer’ with ‘no soul’ is not exactly diplomatic finesse – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/03/18/calling-putin-a-killer-with-no-soul-is-not-exactly-the-best-way-to-reset-diplomacy/
8. Moscow Times: Vladimir Frolov, Biden Called Putin a Killer. Will That Change Anything? Although Moscow will show restraint in its foreign policy response to “Biden’s slam”, its response at home promises to be much tougher.
10. inmoscowsshadows.wordpress.com: Mark Galeotti, Navalny, Protests and the Risk Calculus of the Securitocracy
11. UnHerd: Daniel Kalder, Don’t fall for Putin’s enemies. Westerners are deluded to expect the Kremlin’s critics to be heroes – unherd.com/2021/03/dont-fall-for-putins-enemies/
12. Meduza: Just say no. Meduza breaks down the potential fallout from Russia’s draft law on ‘educational activity’
13. The Economist: Panic womb. Russia’s liberal surrogacy rules are under threat. Conservatives fret that surrogate parents may be gay or foreign.
14. The Hill: Blinken warns of possible sanctions on Russia’s Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
15. Russia Matters: Thomas Schaffner, Five Years After Russia Declared Victory in Syria: What Has Been Won?
16. The National Interest: Stephen Silver, Nuclear War: What Are the Chances of an Atomic Holocaust in 2021? The world has made it more than 75 years, since the end of World War II, without a nuclear war. But how likely is the threat of nuclear war today?
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Glenn Diesen, Common Eurasian Home: Towards a Conservative Political Economy. Gorbachev’s Common European Home envisioned a shared continent that could accommodate ideological differences. Russia’s current Greater Eurasia Initiative can be seen as a Greater Eurasian Home as it proposes economic integration on the supercontinent whilst accommodating and preserving strategic autonomy and civilizational differences – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/common-eurasian-home/
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Camilla Gironi, Moscow Is Still Central Asia’s Top Security Ally – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/asian-kaleidoscope/moscow-is-still-central-asia-s-top-security-ally/
19. www.rt.com: Eight years after dramatic arrival to Moscow, ex-US intelligence contractor Edward Snowden ready to apply for Russian citizenship – rt.com/russia/518487-snowden-ready-citizenship-application/
20. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russia as the UK’s number one security threat – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/03/18/russia-as-the-uks-number-one-security-threat/
21. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Seven years after Crimea rejoined Russia, Western leaders are fooling themselves if they hope peninsula can ever return to Ukraine – rt.com/russia/518483-western-leaders-crimea-ukraine/
22. Atlantic Council: Peter Dickinson, Vladimir Putin does not want peace with Ukraine
23. rt.com: Former Ukrainian president Kravchuk says country will be invaded by Russia as Moscow seeks to solve Crimea’s water-supply problem – rt.com/russia/518514-ukraine-invaded-water-supply/
24. greenwald.substack.com: Glenn Greenwald, Journalists, Illustrating How They Operate, Yesterday Spread a Significant Lie All Over Twitter. Eager to obtain vindication for the pre-election falsehood they spread about the Hunter Biden story, journalists falsely claim that the CIA blamed Russia for it. (Excerpt) – greenwald.substack.com/p/journalists-illustrating-how-they
