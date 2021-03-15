RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#54 :: Monday, 15 March 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#54 :: Monday, 15 March 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: Life expectancy for Russians drops for first time in almost two decades as 323,800 excess deaths recorded during Covid-19 pandemic – rt.com/russia/518106-life-expectancy-excess-deaths/
2. Russia in Global Affairs: Fyodor Lukyanov, THE TIME TO BE BY YOURSELF – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/time-to-be-by-yourself/
3. Russia in Global Affairs: Sergei Karaganov, A CLEANSING CRISIS? – eng.globalaffairs.ru/articles/a-cleansing-crisis/
4. AFP: Russia Says Sputnik V Production Deals Reached in Key EU States.
5. Interfax: Russian special services aware of U.S. plans to wage info attack on Sputnik V vaccine – Kremlin source.
6. Intellinews: Russian business optimism picks up in February, IHS Markit survey finds
7. TASS: Izvestia: Russian business showed record 12-year decline in revenue.
8. Bloomberg: Where Climate Scientists See Danger, Russia Sees an Opportunity. Rising temperatures in the Arctic are a warning sign for the planet. The melting ice has an economic upside for Russia.
9. RFE/RL: Navalny Moved To Penitentiary In Pokrov, Says Russian News Agency.
10. ABCNews.com: How Putin keeps his grip over Russia, even with support waning. How much of a challenge does Alexey Navalny pose to the Russian leader?
11. Carnegie Moscow Center: Kirill Krivosheev, Why Russia Is Hedging Its Bets in Afghanistan. Moscow doesn’t see the current Afghan government as autonomous, and is trying to strike a balance between all the different forces at play there in order to retain its influence if one of those forces collapses – carnegie.ru/commentary/84070
12. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Syria: In the Middle of a Long Cycle – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/syria-in-the-middle-of-a-long-cycle/
13. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, The New Space Race: Russia and China Want a Joint Lunar Space Station. Will Biden continue cooperation with Moscow in space despite deteriorating ties?
14. CNBC.com: Frederick Kempe, Russian-Chinese pact to explore the moon is another sign the U.S. must change its approach to Moscow.
15. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Biden’s retaliatory cyberattacks against Russia are folly – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/03/11/bidens-retaliatory-cyberattacks-against-russia-are-folly/
16. daniellarison.substack.com: Daniel Larison, A Smart Report on Russia and a Ridiculous Denunciation.
17. AFP: Sputnik V in eastern Europe: Propaganda tool or godsend?
18. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Multinational firms under pressure to break ties with Belarus. The West has imposed sanctions on Belarus’ elite, but they are not enough to oust President Alexander Lukashenko. Increasingly the opposition and its supporters are targeting international companies doing business with Belarus.
19. Politico: Natasha Bertrand, Biden keeping Ukraine at arm’s-length. The country was at the heart of his predecessor’s first impeachment. As president, Biden is trying to refocus diplomatic relations.
20. TASS: Kommersant: Ukraine doubles down on Crimean issue.
21. Awful Avalanche: Ukraine Versus Donbass: Conquer Or Starve? – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/15/ukraine-versus-donbass-conquer-or-starve-part-ii/
You must log in to post a comment.