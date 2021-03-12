RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#52 :: Friday, 12 March 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#52 :: Friday, 12 March 2021
1. Russia Beyond: Top 5 Soviet movies that were shelved for years – rbth.com/arts/333513-shelved-soviet-movies
2. TASS: US plans major smear campaign against Russian anti-Covid products, Kremlin source says – tass.com/politics/1265387
3. Russia Beyond: What is a typical Russian funeral like and how much does it cost? – rbth.com/lifestyle/333517-what-is-typical-russian-funeral
4. Moscow Times: Michele Berdy, Procrastinating the Russian Way
5. rt.com: With election just 6 months away, opinion poll reveals support for Russia’s ruling party has dropped to lowest figure since 2013 – rt.com/russia/517856-ruling-party-support-fall/
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting on measures to boost investment activity. (excerpt) – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65141
7. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Slow changes in Russia’s regional quality of life rating, but big inequalities remain. Life has improved in about a third of Russia’s regions and the most successful are attracting their residents home again after they had left for Moscow, where wages are six times higher.
8. Moscow Times: ‘We Need Our Government’: Surging Food Prices Put Kremlin on Edge. Food prices are rising fast in Russia and the government has rolled out temporary price caps, but discontent is simmering.
9. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia’s industry may revive by December 2021, oil and gas industry by 2023.
10. TASS: Alexey Navalny transferred to Pokrov penal colony after quarantine period — source.
11. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 11 MARCH 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/03/11/russian-federation-sitrep-11-march-2021/
12. The National Interest: Tom Robertson, Negotiating a Cybersecurity Pact with Russia. There is a path forward to a cybersecurity treaty between the United States and Russia, and it has every opportunity to succeed.
13. rt.com: Friends in the East: Moscow & Beijing growing ever closer, while respect for US is declining across world, Russians tell pollster – rt.com/russia/517955-moscow-beijing-grow-closer/
14. TASS: Russia to retaliate, if US brings intermediate-range missiles to Asia-Pacific — diplomat.
15. The National Interest: Eugene Chausovsky, Seven Years After: Reflections on Russia’s Annexation of Crimea. We are still dealing with the ripple effects of these events years later, making Russia’s annexation of Crimea worthy of reflection in more ways than one.
16. Moscow Times: St. Olga Dropped From WEF’s Influential Women List Over Ukraine Criticism.
17. Awful Avalanche: Will Spring Bring New War to Donbass? – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/11/will-spring-bring-new-war-to-donbass-part-iii/
18. Moscow Times: Guzel Yakhina Lays Bare the Soviet Past in ‘Train to Samarkand’. Yakhina presented her new novel at a press conference hosted by the TASS news agency.
19. rt.com: Kremlin bashes Western media reporting on Russia & says US/UK ‘pseudo-specialists’ have no idea what’s going on inside country – rt.com/russia/517948-western-media-pseudo-specialists-kremlin/
20. Politico.com: A war over Russia has erupted at the Atlantic Council. It’s rare to see a public fight at a prominent D.C. think tank, but Koch funding and human rights policy toward Moscow have pushed grievances out in the open.
