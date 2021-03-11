RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#51 :: Thursday, 11 March 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#51 :: Thursday, 11 March 2021

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. TASS: Russia would like US’s internal controversies to end, says Putin – tass.com/politics/1264971

2. Financial Times: Henry Foy, The brutal third act of Vladimir Putin. After eras of prosperity and patriotism, Russia’s president is now ramping up repression to hold on to power.

3. TASS: Putin notes timely, well-calculated measures helped Russian economy to overcome downturn.

4. Jacobin: Oleg Zhuravlen and Kirill Medvedev, Alexei Navalny’s Movement Reflects the Weakness of Russian Democracy. Faced with protests for opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s release, the Russian left is torn over whether to join a movement which raises no general social demands. Navalny’s personalized clash with Putin highlights the present hollowness of Russian democracy – jacobinmag.com/2021/03/alexei-navalny-russia-opposition

5. Carnegie Endowment for International Peace: Eugene Rumrr and Andrew S. Weiss, Back to Basics on Russia Policy.

6. The Conversation: Nicolas Tenzer, Debate: Is the wind changing for Vladimir Putin?

7. rt.com: Kremlin ‘alarmed’ by reports US considering cyberattack against Russia, as official government websites suddenly taken offline – rt.com/russia/517714-cyberattack-government-websites-offline/

8. Cornell University Press: Marlene Laruelle, The Label of Fascism and the New World Order.

9. rt.com: RT’s German-language service (RT DE) prepares lawsuit against the tabloid Bild after absurd accusations of spying – rt.com/op-ed/517696-rt-de-bild-lawsuit-spying/

10. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US, Chinese top officials gear up for first comprehensive talks

11. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Russia & China’s partnership not only about ‘containing’ American aggression, also vital for creation of multi-polar world order – rt.com/russia/517286-china-partnership-world-order/

12. The Russian Public Affairs Committee: Sam Schilling, Biden’s First Month in Office Breeds Uncertainty for the Trajectory of Russia-U.S. Relations – ru-pac.org/post/biden-s-first-month-in-office-breeds-uncertainty-for-the-trajectory-of-russia-u-s-relations

13. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov,The Liberal Project and Its Relevance for Armenia – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-liberal-project-and-its-relevance-for-armenia/

14. TASS: Kommersant: Kiev’s new peace initiative surprises Moscow.

15. TASS: Over 80% of Russians support reunification of Crimea with Russia, poll reveals – tass.com/society/1264975

16. Global Review: INTERVIEW WITH ALEXANDER RAHR: “PRESUMPTION: HOW GERMANY IS GAMBLING AWAY ITS REPUTATION WITH THE RUSSIANS”? ”THE EU IS LOSING ITS MONOPOLY ON EUROPE”

17. Kennan Institute: Mykhailo Minakov & William E. Pomeranz, Kennan Cable No. 65: Constitutional Crisis in Ukraine: Looking for Solutions.

18. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Ukraine & Latvia’s war on Russian language is self-defeating & foolish, given world’s most successful countries are multi-lingual – rt.com/russia/517796-ukraine-latvia-language-war/

19. Russia Matters: Calls by U.S. for Economic Transition in Russia From Reagan Through Trump

