RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#50 :: Wednesday, 10 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#50 :: Wednesday, 10 March 2021
2. TASS: Russia lost a year of development due to coronavirus pandemic, Kremlin says.
3. TASS: Coronavirus jabs could become regular, Russian deputy PM says.
4. Carnegie Moscow Center: Andrei Kolesnikov, Why Navalny Makes Many Russians Uncomfortable Navalny is pushing Russia’s conformists out of their comfort zone. For now, public opinion is mainly that of a distrustful observer – carnegie.ru/commentary/84042
5. Kennan Institute: Andrei Semenov, Political Consequences of the Economic Crisis in Russia.
6. Meduza: ‘Twelve thousand were detained, including 761 minors’. Internal FSB report sheds new light on the number of protesters and detentions at January’s pro-Navalny demonstrations.
7. RFE/RL: Top Moscow Police Official Rejects Criticism Over Excessive Use Of Force Against Navalny Supporters.
8. Paul Goble: Young Russians Want a Normal Country, Not One Based on the Past or Some Ideological Vision.
9. Intellinews: Team Navalny opening regional offices to contest the September Duma elections.
10. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Elections ahead – Part IV – noyardstick.com/?p=882
11. Moscow Times: Falling Profits, But Corporate Russia Stays in the Black. Businesses bruised by pandemic, while blue chips defy worst expectations.
12. RFE/RL: Russian Company Pays Largest Legal Award In History — Almost $2 Billion — For Devastating Arctic Fuel Spill.
13. Russia Beyond: Polar clean ups: Fighting pollution in the Russian Arctic – rbth.com/science-and-tech/333504-polar-arctic-clean-ups-pollution
14. The National Interest: Walter Berbrick, Rachael Gosnell, Lars Saunes, and Mary Thompson-Jones, Preventing Conflict in the Arctic with Russia Starts with Dialogue. Building up existing organizations and creating new frameworks will enhance cooperation and transparency, reducing the risk of war.
15. Financial Times: Russia seeks to make Sputnik V in Italy as overseas demand surges. Moscow sets up manufacturing deals abroad while domestic appeal of its Covid vaccine remains muted.
16. Wall Street Journal: Russia Restricts Twitter Speed Over Banned Content. Move follows warning that U.S. social-media giant could face fines if it fails to remove content linked to suicide, pornography and drugs.
17. AFP: Planetary Pact: China and Russia to Launch Lunar Space Station.
18. Barents Observer: Land of aging women. Russia rightfully treasures its women. They account for 65 percent of the country’s population over 60 years of age, and 75 percent of the people over 80. In the northern parts of the country, the gender disparity is even bigger.
19. Carnegie Moscow Center: Hovhannes Nikoghosyan and Vahram Ter-Matevosyan, Post–Revolution and War, Armenia Must Find a Geopolitical Balance. Armenian diplomacy will depend far more on external factors from now on. A multi-vector foreign policy will remain in its national interests, but now that will be easier said than done – carnegie.ru/commentary/84031
20. Eurasianet.org: Joshua Kucera, Russia drops info bomb into Georgia’s political crisis. Both of Georgia’s warring political factions interpreted the statement from Moscow’s top spy as being targeted at them and aimed at boosting their respective enemies.
21. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Zelenskiy government launches a major de-oligarchisation drive, but is it for real? Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seems to have launched an attack on Ukraine’s most powerful oligarch Ihor Kolomoisky. But it’s still not clear what is actually going on.
22. Kyiv Post: Heritage Foundation: Ukraine’s economic freedom ranks last in Europe.
23. Awful Avalanche: Will Spring Bring New War to Donbass? – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/03/10/will-spring-bring-new-war-to-donbass-part-ii/
24. Alex Klimoff: Website content: Transactions of the Association of Russian-American Scholars in the USA.
