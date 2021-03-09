RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#49 :: Tuesday, 9 March 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#49 :: Tuesday, 9 March 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. The National Interest: Robert C. O’Brien and Ryan Tully, How the United States Can Win in the Arctic. The era of “great-power competition” has arrived and it is playing out between the United States, Russia, and China in the Arctic. This vital region is not just about strategic sea lanes that are opening due to changes in the region’s climate, it is the home to massive reserves of energy resources, precious metals, and rare earth deposits.
2. Meduza: Russians name rising prices as the main problem facing society.
3. rt.com: Nebojsa Malic, What happened to facts and science? Western propaganda about ‘vaccine disinformation’ is just another Russiagate – rt.com/op-ed/517549-russia-vaccine-propaganda-biden/
4. Russia Beyond: “I’m a foreigner who received the Sputnik V vaccine in Russia” – rbth.com/lifestyle/333501-foreigners-received-sputnik-vaccine
5. Antiwar.com: Dave DeCamp, Report: US Preparing Cyberattack Against Russia Over SolarWinds Hack. Sources told The New York Times that the first major actions are expected sometime in the next three weeks. – news.antiwar.com/2021/03/08/report-us-preparing-cyberattack-against-russia-over-solarwinds-hack/
6. RFE/RL: Kremlin: Report On Planned U.S. Cyberstrikes On Russia ‘Alarming’
7. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, CRACKS IN THE ANTI-RUSSIAN NARRATIVE (SOON PAINTED OVER) – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/08/cracks-in-the-anti-russian-narrative-soon-painted-over/
8. Atlantic Council: Emma Ashford and Mathew Burrows, Reality Check #4: Focus on interests, not on human rights with Russia.
9. TASS: Vedomosti: Political experts lay out four scenarios for Russia’s 2021 parliamentary race.
10. Moscow Times: Mark Galotti, Kremlin Turns on Russia’s ‘Subversive Transparency’. The state finally seems to be trying to crackdown on its thriving black market for stolen data.
11. Foreign Policy: Natalia Antonova, Dissidents Aren’t Saints. The organized campaign against Alexei Navalny was damaging and misplaced.
12. RFE/RL: Navalny’s Team Looks To Expand Ahead Of September Parliamentary Polls In Russia.
13. rt.com: Sputnik V deal signed: Italy to become first EU country to produce Russian Covid-19 vaccine – rt.com/russia/517540-italy-eu-sputnik-vaccine-production/
14. The National Interest: Dimitri Alexander Simes, Huawei’s Highway to Success Goes Through Russia. Russian engineers are helping Huawei find ways to reduce the burden of U.S. sanctions.
15. TASS: Vedomosti: Russia coping with economic crisis better than other countries.
16. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Germany calls for greater co-operation with Russia in a controversial paper ahead of EU ministers’ meeting.
17. Track Two/Esalen Conference on the Nuclear Arms Threat
18. Book Launch: Russia and the 2018 FIFA World Cup Tickets, Fri, Mar 12, 2021 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite
19. rt.com: Kit Klarenberg, Exposed: How British state tries to weaponise Russian-speakers in Baltics as ‘agents of change’ in operation to ‘weaken’ Moscow – rt.com/russia/517325-exposed-uk-russian-baltic/
20. The Unz Review: Anatoly Karlin, The Russian Donbass Is Here to Stay. (excerpt) – unz.com/akarlin/the-russian-donbass-is-here-to-stay/
21. Awful Avalanche: Will Spring Bring New War to Donbass? – Part I
22. The FSU Brief: Crunch Time for the Belarus Opposition. Can it reinvigorate protests against Alexander Lukashenko? – fsubrief.substack.com/p/crunch-time-for-the-belarus-opposition
23. Politico.eu: Sarah Wheaton, The trailblazer taking on Putin in the Baltic. Rear Admiral Ewa Skoog Haslum, Sweden’s navy chief, is overseeing a ramped-up response to Russia.
24. Russia Foreign Affairs Ministry: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with UK-based magazine Russkaya Mysl, March 4, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4606164?mc_cid=e013cfb501&mc_eid=047fed6188
You must log in to post a comment.