RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#47 :: Friday, 5 March 2021

Johnson's Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#47 :: Friday, 5 March 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#47 :: Friday, 5 March 2021
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with We Are Together campaign participants – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65096
2. rt.com: Conservative views on gender roles prevail in modern Russia as survey reveals majority would prefer not to work under a woman boss – rt.com/russia/517267-survey-prefer-woman-boss/
3. Intellinews: The European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of Russia’s Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine
4. The Hill: Joshua Huminski, How to think about Russia
5. Atlantic Council: Ian Brzezinski, Daniel Fried, and. Alexander Vershbow, A rebuttal to Russia’s narrative about the West, grounded in history
6. rt.com: Paul Robinson, RULE OF LAW IN RUSSIA – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/03/04/rule-of-law-in-russia/
7. Meduza: ‘They watch television and drink tea’. Here’s what Navalny’s lawyer told us about the detention center where he’s imprisoned.
8. Postsocialism: Jeremy Morris, Navalny, rights discourses in, and on Russia, and the missing pro-social policy platform – postsocialism.org/2021/03/04/navalny-rights-discourses-in-and-on-russia-and-the-missing-pro-social-policy-platform/
9. strategic-culture.org editorial: U.S., EU Sanctions on Russia a Reckless Triumph of Absurdity – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/03/05/us-eu-sanctions-on-russia-reckless-triumph-absurdity/
10. Bloomberg: U.S., U.K. Weigh Russia Sanctions, Possibly Targeting Debt
11. TASS: Kremlin works out various scenarios in relation to possible new sanctions – tass.com/politics/1263057
12. Moscow Times: Ruble Rocked by Rumors of Tough New Sanctions.
13. Moscow Times: Russian NGOs Plead With Putin Over ‘Indirect’ Foreign Funding Rules – Kommersant.
14. TASS: Izvestia: Agricultural industry to pull Russia out of coronavirus crisis.
15. Washington Times: Biden nominee vows to fight Russian gas pipeline to Germany
16. Financial Times: The Bolshoi performs on through politics and pandemic. The jewel in Russia’s artistic crown is no stranger to turmoil — but Covid-19 has inflicted a new kind of challenge.
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, Iron Curtain Speech Anniversary and Cold War 2.0? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/iron-curtain-speech-anniversary-and-cold-war-2-0/
18. Stanford Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies: What’s Going On in Georgia? A Democracy Activist Explains the Nation’s Current Political Crisis and Turbulent History.
19. TASS: Media: Armenia stuck between the past and present.
20. Vedomosti: Pundit says Karabakh may be used to return Armenia to ‘Russian space’. (Gevorg Mirzayan)
21. rt.com: Latvia marginalizing native Russian-speakers with ‘restrictive policies’ driven by ‘political agenda,’ Council of Europe warns – rt.com/russia/517306-latvia-hostile-environment-native-russian-speakers/
22. rt.com: ‘Attempt at genocide’: Russian representative to OSCE slams Ukrainian blockade of water to Crimea as humanitarian crisis looms – rt.com/russia/517312-ukraine-blockade-water-crimea-genocide/
23. Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS): Angelina Davydova, Environmental Activism in Russia: Strategies and Prospects
