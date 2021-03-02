RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#44 :: Tuesday, 2 March 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#44 :: Tuesday, 2 March 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. TASS: Coronavirus pandemic may end by early summer in Moscow, expert says – tass.com/society/1261763
2. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, Washington Ill-Prepared to Set Human Rights Agenda – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/washington-ill-prepared-to-set-human-rights-agenda/
3. rt.com: Done with the West? Sergey Karaganov, Dean of the School of World Economics & Intl Relations at the HSE. (Video interview)
4. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, WATCHING THE DISINFORMATION WATCHERS.
5. rt.com: EU announces new package of sanctions against four Russian officials over jailing of Navalny, as Moscow pledges to respond in kind – rt.com/russia/516990-package-sanctions-officials-navalny/
6. New York Times: Biden administration accuses Russian intelligence of poisoning Navalny, and announces its first sanctions
7. Washington Post: Terrell Jermaine Starr, We need to have a talk about Alexei Navalny
8. Moscow Times: Has Russia Beaten Boom and Bust? Russia has won plaudits for its macroeconomic handling of the coronavirus. Can other countries learn from its success?
9. RFE/RL: Prominent Russian Rights Group Shuts Down Over ‘Foreign Agent’ Laws.
10. Meduza: ‘A question of national sovereignty’. A new documentary looks back at the birth of Russia’s modern economy, arguing that liberals, not hawks, established Moscow’s global independence
11. Wall Street Journal: Russia Leans On Twitter to Delete Content. Accusations by communications regulator could subject platform to fines.
12. TASS: Izvestia: Oil prices may soar to $100.
13. Valdai Discussion Club: Danila Bochkarev, Russian Industry and the EU Carbon Border Management Mechanism – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/russian-industry-and-the-eu-carbon-border/
14. Valdai Discussion CLub: Timofei Bordachev, Why We Need to Look Closely at the US-European Relations – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/why-do-we-need-to-look-closely/
15. Carnegie Moscow Center: Eugene Rumer and Richard Sokolsky, Kissinger Revisited. Can the United States Drive a Wedge Between Russia and China? The Trump administration’s attempt to replicate Henry Kissinger’s diplomatic maneuvering between the Soviet Union and China in the early 1970s is a good example of the misuse of history – carnegie.ru/commentary/83970
16. Carnegie Moscow Center: Kirill Krivosheev, The Politics of Defeat: How Will the Crisis in Armenia End? Despite the trauma of Armenia’s defeat in the recent Karabakh war, protests against Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan have been underwhelming. He may not have lived up to expectations, but few believe his rivals could offer a significantly better future – carnegie.ru/commentary/83959
17. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Nikol Pashinyan Is Armenia’s Prime Problem. The ensuing outrage over Pashinyan’s comments has ballooned into an ongoing wave of popular mass protests that are threatening to topple his government.
18. Moscow Times: Uliana Pavlova, Explainer: What Is Russia’s Role in Recent Armenian Unrest?
19. The Nation: Archie Brown, Happy 90th Birthday, Mr. Gorbachev. Future generations of Russians will surely recognize the magnitude of his achievements and honor the man who broke with an authoritarian and totalitarian past.
20. rt.com: Soviet Union’s only President Mikhail Gorbachev turns 90: ‘I’m bashed for Glasnost, but without it, nothing would have changed.’
– rt.com/russia/516959-soviet-union-gorbachev-birthday/
21. TASS: Mikhail Gorbachev: I’m bashed for Glasnost, but it was key for change – tass.com/politics/1261489
22. Financial Times: Zelensky takes on Ukraine’s oligarchs in bid to court Biden. President gambles on battle with ‘old guard’ to shore up image and woo new U.S. administration.
23. rt.com: Eva Bartlett, Seven years after Maidan divided country, Ukraine intensifies shelling of Donbass to sound of deafening silence from Western media – rt.com/russia/516907-ukraine-shelling-media-donbass/
24. Washington Post editorial: A mother and son were sentenced to prison in Russia. Their only offense is believing in God.
You must log in to post a comment.