RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#43 :: Monday, 1 March 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#43 :: Monday, 1 March 2021
1. Intellinews: Russian President Vladimir Putin’s popularity ticked up 1pp in February to 65%
2. rt.com: Covid-19 virus didn’t originate naturally but is actually a BIOWEAPON, most Russians believe, according to explosive new poll – rt.com/russia/516880-covid-origin-bioweapon-poll/
3. The National Interest: Dimitri K. Simes, Getting Serious About Russia. The future of U.S.-Russia relations is largely America’s choice. If the United States cannot settle for anything short of unquestioned hegemony, Russia will indubitably prove a serious impediment, prepared to challenge it.
4. The National Interest: John Herbst, Resisting Russia. At some point in the next generation, the Kremlin will realize that the United States is not its principal national security challenge.
5. TASS: Over half of Russians have positive attitude towards EU, poll shows.
6. strategic-culture.org: Martin Jay, EU in Disarray Over Russia as Brussels Begs to Be Taken Seriously. It’s time the EU got its act together on Russia and accepted that Germany runs the EU and it will have its Russian gas pipeline at any cost. But don’t let that stop whining MEPs throwing stones at Putin. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/28/eu-disarray-over-russia-as-brussel-begs-taken-seriously/
7. TASS: Izvestia: World at risk of another Great Depression.
8. Moscow Times: Kremlin Rejects Research Showing Falling Incomes.
9. Intellinews: Russian business confidence bounces back strongly in January.
10. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Putin, crusaders and barbarians. Civilized NATO might want to rethink picking a fight with the lateral heirs of the Great Khan.
11. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, U.S. exceptionalism surges again. Will it fly? – indianpunchline.com/us-exceptionalism-surges-again-will-it-fly/
12. Russia Matters: Levada Polls Show Putin’s Opponents in Minority, but Approval of Duma Slips Ahead of Elections.
13. Bloomberg: Russia Sends Navalny to Notorious Penal Camp Feared by Inmates.
14. Meduza: Moscow City Court publishes full text of appellate ruling upholding Navalny’s prison sentence
15. Dances With Bears: Liane Theuerkauf,and John Helmer, ALEXEI NAVALNY’S WALDEINSAMKEIT – THAT’S GERMAN FOR SPIRITUAL FOREST WALKING SURROUNDED BY 100 GERMAN SECRET SERVICE AGENTS. (excerpt) [Full text johnhelmer.net/alexei-navalnys-waldeinsamkeit-thats-german-for-spiritual-forest-walking-surrounded-by-100-german-secret-service-agents/print/]
16. Meduza: ‘It’s manic depression or he ate a battery’. Russia’s Foreign Ministry endorses conspiracy-theorist initiative that attributes Alexey Navalny’s near-fatal illness to psychiatric drugs, not a chemical weapon.
17. Moscow Times: Yevgenia Albats, How Amnesty International Failed Alexei Navalny. Putin and his entourage will be forever grateful for Amnesty International’s decision to strip Navalny of his ‘prisoner of conscience status.’
18. AP: Russian doping reform plan approved by track authorities.
19. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: NATO launches hunt for Russian submarines in Black Sea.
20. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, February update: Ukraine’s crackdown on media and opposition to please Biden – newcoldwar.org/february-update-ukraines-crackdown-on-media-and-opposition-to-please-biden/
21. rt.com: ‘He’ll be gone in the spring’: Belarusian opposition figurehead Tikhanovskaya says Lukashenko will be removed from office in 2021 – rt.com/russia/516883-tikhanovskaya-lukashenko-office-spring/
22. Intellinews: Belarus’ Tikhanovskaya calls for mass protests to restart on March 25
23. rt.com: It’s always Putin! Russian president engineered coup in Armenia because Pashinyan insulted Moscow’s missiles, Western media claims – rt.com/russia/516871-putin-coup-armenia-media/
24. Washington Post: Transcript: A Conversation with Robert M. Gates. (excerpt re Russia)
