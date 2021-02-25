RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#40 :: Thursday, 25 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#40 :: Thursday, 25 February 2021
1. TASS: Izvestia: Putin spotlights war on terror, outlines key threats to Russia.
2. Kremlin.ru: Federal Security Service Board meeting – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65068
3. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Bordachev, Pushkin and Dostoyevsky’s Idiot: How to Understand Russia’s Foreign Policy – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/pushkin-and-dostoyevsky-s-idiot-how-to-understand/
4. Meduza: ‘Anything to further my Communist agenda’. Another day’s developments in Navalny’s loss of ‘prisoner of conscience’ status at Amnesty International.
5. RFE/RL: ‘Enemy Of My Enemy:’ In Ukraine, Mixed Feelings About Kremlin Foe Navalny
6. RFE/RL: ‘Prisoners Of Conscience’: A Look At Some Of The Biggest Names On The List
7. TASS: ‘Highest priority’: War on poverty tops Putin administration’s agenda, says Kremlin.
8. Bloomberg: Russia Must ‘Barricade’ Itself Vs. Dollar, Senior Diplomat Says.
9. Asia Times: Urban Lehner, Could Russia dominate world agriculture? There’ll be some benefit from climate change – but not necessarily to the extent of creating an agro-Godzilla.
10. Bloomberg: Russia’s Answer to Amazon Looks West After Beating Local Rivals. Wildberries is the country’s dominant web store, and now the billionaire founder is targeting western Europe.
11. TASS: Kommersant: US plots new restrictions against Russia.
12. Russia Matters: Daniel P. Ahn, The Real Russia ‘Reset’: Reassessing US Sanctions Policy Against Russia.
13. New York Times: Chris Miller, Will Anything Stop Putin’s Pet Project? Nord Stream 2, a direct pipeline from Russia to Germany, isn’t going away. Neither is the clamor to cancel it.
14. rt.com: Russia is ‘existential threat’ to West that NATO must neutralize in order to prevent ‘power war’, insists bloc’s supreme commander – rt.com/russia/516535-nato-neutralize-power-war/
15. www.strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Lab Rats to the Front! – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/24/lab-rats-to-the-front/
16. Financial Times: How Belarus’s protesters staged a digital revolution. When President Lukashenko cracked down, a media start-up using Telegram to challenge his autocratic regime stepped into the fray.
17. TASS: ‘Inhuman’: DPR blames Ukraine’s forces for hampering humanitarian aid delivery to Donbass.
18. theduran.com: Ukraine and the IMF. The story continues. The deadline for repayment of the next IMF loans by Ukraine is approaching. This year, the volume of payments should exceed the size of the possible tranches of the fund. – theduran.com/ukraine-and-the-imf-the-story-continues/
19. Interfax: Armenian Armed Forces demand PM Pashinyan’s resignation – General Staff.
20. Intellinews: Armenian PM takes to streets claiming military coup under way.
21. TASS: Biden’s nominee for CIA always realized importance of Russian-US dialogue — Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1260201
22. Wall Street Journal: CIA Nominee Burns Promises Spying Focus on China, Seeing ‘Adversarial, Predatory’ Regime. Veteran diplomat pledges to deliver bad news to policy makers, after senators note tumult of Trump years.
23. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Address by Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation, to the High Level Segment of the Conference on Disarmament (Moscow, 24 February 2021)
