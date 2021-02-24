RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#39 :: Wednesday, 24 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#39 :: Wednesday, 24 February 2021
1. Intellinews: Russia’s coronavirus epidemic in retreat
2. PONARS Eurasia: Sarah Wilson Sokhey, COVID-19 in Russia: What Russians Expected, What They Got, and What They Think About It.
3. Interfax: Putin: Attempts to meddle in Russia’s sociopolitical affairs from outside have no prospects.
5. Wall Street Journal: Biden’s Nominee for CIA, William J. Burns, Set to Trade Diplomacy for Spycraft. Career foreign-service officer and self-described back-channel practitioner would lead an agency facing new challenges.
6. rt.com: Row as NGO Amnesty says Navalny not ‘prisoner of conscience’ due to far-right views & Western commentators claim RT is behind it!
7. NYU Jordan Center: Navalny and the Kremlin: Politics and Protest in Russia.
8. Novaya Gazete: Living Next to Putin’s Opulence.
9. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Three tales from the regions – noyardstick.com/?p=875
10. rt.com: Even with pandemic and global economic downturn, Russian national debt lower than expected as country counts cost of coronavirus.
11. Reuters: Armenia seeks bigger Russian military presence on its territory.
12. TASS: Izvestia: EU opts for the mildest possible sanctions against Russia, experts say.
13. rt.com: Russia expects to win big from rapidly expanding LNG market – rt.com/business/516428-russia-lng-market-growth/
14. NPR: Biden Faces Decision On Gas Pipeline From Russia That Could Alienate Germany.
15. Foreign Policy: Bruce Allyn, What Biden and Putin Can Agree On. Both sides should take the long view if they are ever to reconcile.
16. The Duran: Francis Moore, The Great American Hypocrisy – why Biden made a deal with Putin on START – theduran.com/the-great-american-hypocrisy-why-biden-made-a-deal-with-putin-on-start/
17. Valdai Discussion Club: Andrey Sushentsov, International Challenges 2021: Geopolitics After the Pandemic – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/international-challenges-2021-geopolitics/
18. Washington Post: Katrina vandal Heuvel, Here’s what leaders facing global crises can learn from Mikhail Gorbachev
19. rt.com: Scott Ritter, How Polish wargame where it loses to Russia could become a self-fulfilling prophecy – rt.com/op-ed/516389-poland-wargame-russia-nato-war/
20. Awful Avalanche: Banderites Do What Banderites Do Best: They Bully Children – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/02/24/banderites-do-what-banderites-do-best-they-bully-children/
21. Intellinews: Sanctioned Ukrainian opposition leader’s wife enters politics
22. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, Kyiv Has Sanctioned Putin’s Best Ukrainian Friend. What Next?
23. New York Times: After Russian Cyberattack, Looking for Answers and Debating Retaliation. Key senators and corporate executives warned at a hearing on Tuesday that the “scope and scale” of the hacking of government agencies and companies, the most sophisticated in history, were still unclear.
24. NASA Earth Observatory: From Russia with Questions
