RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#37 :: Friday, 19 February 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#37 :: Friday, 19 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#37 :: Friday, 19 February 2021
1. Techradar: SolarWinds hack ‘carried out from within US’. But Russian actors are reportedly still to blame
2. Moscow Times: Looming Supply Glut of Russia’s Sputnik V Vaccine Could Pave Way for Exports. Pharmaceutical industry experts told The Moscow Times that manufacturers are set to overshoot targets while Russians remain indifferent to the jab.
3. New York Times: Russia Is Offering to Export Hundreds of Millions of Vaccine Doses, but Can It Deliver? The Kremlin has scored propaganda points and bolstered several longstanding foreign policy goals by offering its Sputnik V vaccine around the world. But it has limited production.
4. rt.com: US diplomats in Russia have asked to receive Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine after Washington failed to supply doses — reports.
5. Paul Goble: Russians Want Moscow to Spend Less on Military and More on Domestic Needs, Higher School of Economics Poll Shows.
6. Tortois: Daniel Triesman, Putin is under pressure. With political problems building at home, the options available to Russia’s president are narrowing.
7. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Kremlin gains domestic policy points after ECHR intervenes for Navalny.
8. The Economist: Sympathy for the devil. The Kremlin’s criticism of Alexi Navalny is making him more popular. These days the old Soviet methods are liable to backfire.
9. rt.com: Russian political activist Anastasia Shevchenko handed 4 year suspended sentence for membership of banned oligarch-linked group – rt.com/russia/515970-shevchenko-sentenced-oligarch-group/amp/
10. Paul Goble: Most Russians Can’t or Won’t Rate Lenin but Overwhelmingly Oppose Taking Down Monuments to Him.
11. Bloomberg: U.S. Expected to Leave Germans Out of Next Nord Stream Sanctions.
12. AP: Russia’s new team name, flag agreed for next 2 Olympic Games.
13. TASS: Kommersant: Russian political guru weighs in on US agenda at upcoming G7 summit. (Andrey Kortunov)
14. New York Times: Michael Crowley and Steven Erlanger, Biden’s Plan to Link Arms With Europe Against Russia and China Isn’t So Simple. The new president’s vow to restore the trans-Atlantic alliance is welcome, but Europeans want a more balanced relationship, with more dialogue and less diktat.
15. The National Interest: Daniel Rakov and Yochai Guisky, Why Joe Biden Should Start a Cybersecurity Dialogue With Russia. High-level political dialogue might identify the slim common ground to curb cyber-hostilities, with quid-pro-quos not necessarily confined to the cybersphere.
16. Forbes: The U.S. Air Force’s Norwegian Bomber Jaunt Has Got The Russians All Worked Up.
17. War on the Rocks: Ralph Clem RISKY ENCOUNTERS WITH RUSSIA: TIME TO TALK ABOUT REAL DECONFLICTION. – warontherocks.com/2021/02/risky-encounters-with-russia-time-to-talk-about-real-deconfliction/
18. Washington Post: Newly released documents shed light on 1983 nuclear war scare with Soviets.
19. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, LIPSTICK ON A PIG, BRITISH-STYLE: OR WHY THE UK’S ANTI-RUSSIAN PROPAGANDA CAMPAIGN IS BOUND TO FAIL – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/02/18/lipstick-on-a-pig-british-style-or-why-the-uks-anti-russian-propaganda-campaign-is-bound-to-fail/
20. TASS: Number of casualties in Donbass amounts to 13,100-13,300 people, UN says.
21. rt.com: Residents in breakaway Ukrainian Donbass regions have more trust in government than those living under Kiev’s rule, new poll finds – rt.com/russia/515965-donbass-more-trust-government-kiev/
22. Kennan Institute: Brian Milakovsky, Banning Pro-Russian Media: Fighting Disinformation, Silencing Dissonant Opinions, or Both?
23. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Will Comey’s Words Come Back To Haunt Him? – original.antiwar.com/mcgovern/2021/02/18/will-comeys-words-come-back-to-haunt-him/
24. thesaker.is: Meet an old friend of mine (Saker nostalgic recollection of a missed friend) – thesaker.is/meet-an-old-friend-of-mine-saker-nostalgic-recollection-of-a-missed-friend/
