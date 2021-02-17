RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#35 :: Wednesday, 17 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#35 :: Wednesday, 17 February 2021
1. TASS: Russia will not tolerate attacks on its sovereignty, Putin warns.
2. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with State Duma party faction leaders – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/65013
3. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Kremlin labels some Russians ‘foreign agents.’ What happens to them? The Kremlin has spent almost a decade labeling civil society groups as “foreign agents,” and is now applying it to individuals. Do activists find that they have been hampered by the stigma?
4. RFE/RL: Russian Duma OKs Bill To Fine Violators Of Controversial ‘Foreign Agents’ Law.
5. Moscow Times: Konstantin Sonin, Sputnik V Vaccine Gives Russia a Whopping Soft-Power Boost. After the 2018 Fifa World Cup, Russia has found a new way to promote the country.
6. Financial Times: Russia’s Covid vaccine faces global production hurdles. Moscow has entrusted future of Sputnik V jab to sprawling network of private companies around world.
7. AP: Estonia report: Russia bets on COVID-19 weakening the West.
8. Intellinews: Navalny back in court on charges of slandering a WWII veteran.
9. TASS: Izvestia: Navalny may face hefty fine for insulting war veteran.
10. rt.com: In rebuke to anti-migrant figures like Navalny, Putin slams ‘caveman nationalism’ & use of slogans like ‘Russia for the Russians’ – rt.com/russia/515821-putin-slam-caveman-nationalism/
11. Komsomolskaya Pravda: From Politician to Standup Comedian: How Navalny Squandered All His Political Weight in Court. Our columnist Alexander Kots discusses the hearings on the blogger’s defamation of a veteran.
12. Paul Goble: Navalny has Won First Round with Putin who’ll Find It Hard to Recover, Nikolay Petrov Says.
13. rt.com: Moscow police conduct more than 100 probes into actions of riot officers at pro-Navalny rallies to determine possible wrongdoing – rt.com/russia/515835-police-probes-officers-navalny-protests/
14. Meduza: The Russian political system’s real test this fall. (Tatiana Stanovaya) – forbes.ru/obshchestvo/421173-oshibka-scenariya-pochemu-dumskaya-kampaniya-2021-goda-ne-budet-spokoynoy
15. Riddle: Nick Trickett, Russia’s austerity politics point to a rocky year ahead – ridl.io/en/russia-s-austerity-politics-point-to-a-rocky-year-ahead/
16. Meduza: The next wave. The West is preparing a new round of sanctions against Russia, but who really pays, and what’s the point, in the end?
17. The Scrum: “The Forgotten War.” Q & Aing with Ambassador John Evans – thescrum.substack.com/p/the-forgotten-war
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Igor Ivanov, Why Is Europe Hostile Towards Russia? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/why-is-europe-hostile-towards-russia/
19. Asia Times: Pepe Escobar, Russia holds the key to German sovereignty. A more sovereign Germany closer to Russia and China may be the straw that breaks the US hegemon’s back.
20. Gov.uk: Guidance. Overseas Business Risk – Russia. (excerpt)
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Paul Saunders, America’s Evolving Approach to Great Power Competition – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/america-s-evolving-approach-to-great-power/
22. TASS: Kommersant: Astana Syrian peace talks resume in Sochi.
23. Foreign Policy: Salvatore Babones, America’s India Problem Is All About Russia. Forget U.S. sanctions over arms deals. Indian-Russian alignment is in Washington’s best interest.
24. The National Interest: Andrew Latham, Great Power Rivalry in the Arctic Circle is Heating Up. Great power rivalry has come to the Arctic and there’s telling where it will lead.
