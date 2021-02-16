RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#33 :: Monday, 15 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#33 :: Monday, 15 February 2021
1. rt.com: Advanced Western healthcare systems ‘collapsed’ during Covid-19 pandemic, Russia was better prepared to rapidly mobilize – Putin – rt.com/russia/515602-western-health-care-system-covid-pandemic/
2. Interfax: Russia registers 14,207 new Covid-19 cases, 394 deaths in past 24 hours – HQ.
3. News Decoder: Sarah Lindemann-Komarova, Russians want change, even without embracing dissident Navalny. Russians are keen for change but are not necessarily pinning their hopes on dissident Alexei Navalny as an alternative to Vladimir Putin.
4. Facebook: Fred Weir, Navalny.
5. TASS: Members of February 14 rallies in support of Navalny didn’t break law, Kremlin says – tass.com/politics/1256537
6. Moscow Times: Pro-Navalny Flashlight Flashmob a Success Despite Lack of Crowds, Allies Say.
7. Wall Street Journal: Russia Protests Go Beyond Navalny as Putin’s Reserve of Good Will Wanes. Residents of once-industrial city say they are tired of falling living standards and decaying infrastructure.
8. AFP: Russia’s rising poverty fuels political discontent
9. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russian authorities target Navalny ahead of parliamentary election.
10. eurasiareview.com: Paul Goble, Navalny Protests May Be Actually Strengthening Putin’s Support
11. rt.com: Russian right-wing firebrand Zhirinovsky & Communist leader Zyuganov accuse each other of being in league with Navalny supporters – rt.com/russia/515619-zhirinovsky-zyuganov-accuse-navalny-supporters/
12. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Russian Republicans’ Circular Firing Squad and Russia’s Continuing Authoritarianization
13. Gazeta.ru: Pundit views population decline in Russia as ‘unsolvable’ issue. (Maxim Artemyev)
14. AP: Russia says it’s open to better ties with EU despite chill.
15. TASS: Kremlin considers Elon Musk’s offer to talk to Putin interesting.
16. RFE/RL: Lavrov, Kerry Discuss Cooperation On Climate Change In Phone Call.
17. Bloomberg: Eli Lake, Biden Now Has the Space to Pressure Putin. An extension of a flawed arms-control treaty will allow the U.S. to focus on other important issues.
18. rt.com: Russia & Japan could finally sign WWII peace deal as Tokyo says it is ready to continue negotiations over disputed Kuril Islands – rt.com/russia/515599-japan-peace-deal-kuril-islands/
19. theduran.com: Edward Thomson, Belarus: a bridge to cooperation – theduran.com/belarus-a-bridge-to-cooperation/
20. SSRN.com: Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: Revelations from Trials and Investigations.
21. rodionpress.com: Jareth Copus, Donbass On the Brink – rodionpress.com/f/donbass-on-the-brink
22. stalkerzone.org: Egor Kucher, NAVALNY, BELLINGCAT & THE FIFTH COLUMN IN THE FSB – stalkerzone.org/navalny-bellingcat-the-fifth-column-in-the-fsb/
23. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE NAVALNY CASE, THE BERLIN DOCTORS & THE LANCET — THE HIPPOCRATIC ETHIC OF DOING NO HARM VERSUS THE MENGELE ETHIC. – johnhelmer.net/the-navalny-case-the-berlin-doctors-the-lancet-the-hippocratic-ethic-of-doing-no-harm-versus-the-mengele-ethic/print/
