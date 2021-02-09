RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#29 :: Tuesday, 9 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#29 :: Tuesday, 9 February 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University's Elliott School of International Affairs.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. AFP: Russia sees drastic increase in mortality due to Covid-19 in 2020
2. rt.com: Russia’s real pandemic death rate similar to US & UK: New official data reveals around 162,000 people died of Covid-19 in 2020 – rt.com/russia/514955-pandemic-rate-official-data/
3. Bloomberg: Russian Big Business Steps In to Speed Covid-19 Vaccine Roll Out
4. Counterpunch: Daniel Warner, Are We Ready For Vaccinating With Sputnik V? – counterpunch.org/2021/02/09/are-we-ready-for-vaccinating-with-sputnik-v/
5. Carnegie Moscow Center: Olivia Lazard, Moscow’s Climate Change Dilemma. It is not the Biden administration that Russia should be concerned about when it comes to climate, but its own inaction, which Moscow risks paying for in both economic and security terms over the coming decade.
6. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Science and Education – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/64977
7. Intellinews: The Kremlin to launch a $6.7bn social spending package to placate protesters. Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is reportedly rushing through a RUB500bn ($6.7bn) social spending package the Kremlin can’t really afford to placate protesters and help the poorest social groups.
8. PONARS Eurasia: Eugene Finkel, Janetta Azarieva, and Yitzhak Brudny, Pasta and Sugar, Not Navalny, Are Putin’s Main Worries.
9. Moscow Times: Andrei Kolesnikov, How Has Society Changed in the Wake of the Winter Protests?
10. TASS: Navalny squad’s calls for sanctions on Russians don’t constitute high treason — Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1254213
11. AFP: Russia Brands Navalny Team ‘Traitors’ for EU Sanctions Push
12. strategic-culture.org: Patrick Armstrong, Navalny and Treason – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/02/08/navalny-and-treason/
13. TASS: Germany denies Russia access to experts probing into Alexey Navalny case — diplomat.
14. project-syndicate.org: Sławomir Sierakowski, Is Russia’s Future Belarus’s Present? – project-syndicate.org/commentary/navalny-russia-protests-different-from-belarus-by-slawomir-sierakowski-2021-02
15. AFP: Renowned director removed from top Moscow theatre
16. rt.com: Morgan Stanley shrugs off anti-Russian sanctions risks & bets on stronger ruble – rt.com/business/514906-ruble-hits-two-week-high/
17. rt.com: Karin Kneissl, From ‘megaphone diplomacy’ to aphasia: The deep disconnect between the EU and Russia– rt.com/op-ed/515016-megaphone-diplomacy-aphasia-eu-russia/
18. The National Interest: Andrey Baklitskiy and Sergey Radchenko, The Death of Open Skies Means a More Dangerous World. The treaty, for all its flaws in design and in implementation, symbolized the new post-Cold War world.
19. The New Kremlin Stooge: Mark Chapman, No Horizon So Far: the Future of Sino-Russian Commercial Aviation – thenewkremlinstooge.wordpress.com/2021/02/08/no-horizon-so-far-the-future-of-sino-russian-commercial-aviation/
20. TASS: The Hague turns blind eye to Kiev’s role in MH17 crash, Russian diplomat states – tass.com/politics/1254303
21. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, DUTCH SHOW TRIAL JUDGE LETS TWO SECRETS SLIP OUT – MAINSTREAM MEDIA, DUTCH BLOGGERS, DEFENCE LAWYERS MISS THEM. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/dutch-show-trial-judge-lets-two-secrets-slip-out-mainstream-media-dutch-bloggers-defence-lawyers-miss-them/print/
22. Jamestown Foundation: Thomas Kent, Striking Back: Overt and Covert Options to Combat Russian Disinformation.
23. Unherd: Mary Dejevsky, Who is the real Bellingcat? The pioneers of open-source journalism have been widely celebrated — yet we know little about them– unherd.com/2021/02/bellingcats-strange-immunity-to-criticism/
