RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#28 :: Monday, 8 February 2021

1. Carnegie Moscow Center: Dmitri Trenin, Dealing With Biden’s America. The main thrust of U.S. policy toward Russia has not changed much with the advent of a new administration. U.S.-Russian interaction on strategic stability issues will go hand-in-hand with persistent condemnation and retribution for what Biden calls Russia’s determination to damage and disrupt American democracy.
2. TASS: ‘Major achievement’: Putin notes Russia as only nation with three domestic COVID vaccines – tass.com/society/1253813
3. Asia Times: Jonathan Tennenbaum, China, Russia steal a vaccine diplomacy march. China-Russia collaboration is helping to get cheap and effective Covid-19 vaccines to the developing world.
4. Intellinews: Putin’s popularity holds steady in face of protests, but Russians divided on Navalny. Putin’s personal popularity has dropped by only one percentrage point since the mass demonstrations broke out in January, and the majority of Russians remain largely indifferent to the fate of activist Alexey Navalny.
5. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, NAVALNY REVOLUTION COLLAPSES IN MUTUAL RECRIMINATION – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/02/08/navalny-revolution-collapses-in-mutual-recrimination/
6. rt.com: Russia’s most prominent liberal party split over Navalny as Yabloko founder Yavlinsky takes aim at imprisoned opposition figure – rt.com/russia/514908-liberal-party-split-navalny/
7. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, THE FUTURE OF RUSSIAN POLITICS IN PICTURES – PRICES GO UP; SPENDING GOES DOWN; POLITICAL DISCONTENT GOES UP; NAVALNY GOES OUT. (excerpt) – johnhelmer.net/the-future-of-russian-politics-in-pictures-prices-go-up-spending-goes-down-political-discontent-goes-up-navalny-goes-out/print/
8. TASS: Vedomosti: Protest activity in Russia may rise by the summer.
9. Moscow Times: 1 in 4 Russians Watched Navalny’s ‘Putin Palace’ Investigation – Poll
10. Financial Times: Tatiana Stanovaya, Vladimir Putin’s Russia is destabilising itself from within. The persecution of Alexei Navalny provides a focus for social discontent.
11. Opendemocracy.net: “This is a conflict between grandchildren and grandfathers”: Russia’s young people are caught in protest debate. Amidst a new protest wave, Russian youth – whether children or students – have found themselves at the centre of public debate once again. (Interview with Zhanna Chernova, an expert on Russian family policy and a leading researcher at the Institute of Sociology of the Russian Academy of Sciences)
12. Interfax: Report: 19 injured at opposition rallies, 22 instances of violence against law enforcement recorded.
13. Sputnik: Western Nations Fail to Respond to Videos of Police Quelling Unauthorised Rallies, Moscow Says
14. Interfax: IOC considering replacement of Russian anthem with Katyusha song at world championships, Olympic Games – ROC head.
15. Counterpunch: John Feffer, Russia: A New Start? – counterpunch.org/2021/02/08/russia-a-new-start/
16. Politico: Eugene Rumer and Richard Sokolsky, Why the New START Extension Could Be the End of Arms Control as We Know It. It’s a new era. The old treaty frameworks won’t work anymore.
17. Russian International Affairs Council: Ivan Timofeev, A State or a Person? Who Are the ‘Smart Sanctions’ Against? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/a-state-or-a-person-who-are-the-smart-sanctions-against/
18. Le Monde diplomatique: Etienne Peyrat, The changing map of the Caucasus. The creation of Nagorno-Karabakh. Nikolaus von Seidlitz’s interpretation of the Caucasus, published in 1881, revealed the region’s long history of diversity and friction. It still aids understanding of the tensions between Georgia, Armenia and Azerbaijan.
19. Business Insider: Former Navy SEAL commander says Putin has outplayed the U.S. and Russia is the greatest external security threat
20. The Guardian (UK): Charles Kaiser, American Kompromat review: Trump, Russia, Epstein … and a lot we just don’t know. A new book on the old president is titillating but scattershot, a compendium of wild stories and salacious accusations.
