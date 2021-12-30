RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JR 2021-#254 :: Thursday, 30 December 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#254 :: Thursday, 30 December 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Biden, Putin Emphasize Diplomacy Ahead of Call Over Ukraine Crisis.
2. rt.com: Putin seeking compromise with Biden in Thursday call – Kremlin – rt.com/russia/544784-talks-between-putin-biden/
3. TASS: Putin-Biden call to boost Russian-US talks in Geneva on January 10, expert says. (Lukyanov) – tass.com/politics/1382885
4. Foreign Affairs: Dmitri Trenin, What Putin Really Wants in Ukraine. Russia Seeks to Stop NATO’s Expansion, Not to Annex More Territory.
5. Project Syndicate: Nina Krushcheva, What the U.S. Misunderstands About Russia. In recent decades, the US and Europe have consistently dismissed Russia’s security concerns relating to its former territories, and portrayed its resistance to NATO’s eastward expansion as paranoid revanchism. Until the West changes its approach, the cycle of crises will continue, with escalating risks.
6. The Independent (UK): Borzou Daragahi, The west is in love with sanctions. Problem is, they don’t work. While sanctions continue to be imposed, the rest of the world is getting on with diplomacy.
7. Interfax: Cutting Russia off from SWIFT would become common problem, since Russian exports would not be waived – Siluanov
8. The National Interest: Mark Episkpos, What Happens After Russia Invades Ukraine? Moscow has not outlined the concrete military steps it intends to take if negotiations with Washington and NATO were to break down.
9. War on the Rocks: Ralph Clem and Ray Finch, STRATEGIC AMBIGUITY AND THE RISK OF WAR WITH RUSSIA OVER UKRAINE.
10. Newsweek.com: Daniel DePetris, Can the Ukraine Standoff be Solved Diplomatically?
11. rt.com: ALexey Gryazev, The last war: How a US-Russia conflict would play out. A showdown between Washington & Moscow would be the worst outcome for both sides, and they know it. – rt.com/russia/544608-last-war-in-human-history/
12. South China Morning Post: Danil Bochkov China-Russia relations in 2022: an alliance by any other name? – scmp.com/comment/opinion/article/3161394/china-russia-relations-2022-alliance-any-other-name
13. Foreign Affairs: Richard Connolly and Michael Kofman, What Putin Learned From the Soviet Collapse. To Preserve Its Global Ambitions, Russia Is Managing Its Economic Limits.
14. The Independent (UK): Mary Dejevksy, What will happen to Russia in the next 30 years?. In 30 years’ time, Russia will have become part of the great international consumer society, whatever that has become.
15. PBS NewsHour: How Russia is trying to erase its Soviet past in bid for geo-political strength
16. Global Times: Exclusive: China, Russia to sign new 5-year space cooperation program, build intl lunar station by 2035: Roscosmos – globaltimes.cn/page/202112/1243731.shtml
17. New York Times: NASA-Russia Alliance in Space Is Shaken by Events on Planet Earth. The relationship between the nations’ space agencies is facing a series of difficult tests, including an antisatellite weapon and friction over Ukraine.
18. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia’s shadows in Sahel region.
19. Facebook: Vladimir Golstein, Memorial.
20. rt.com: Ukraine’s Zelensky continues crackdown on critical media. Kiev has imposed sanctions on three companies that run TV channels which don’t support the current government – rt.com/russia/544662-zelensky-crackdown-opposition-media/
21. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, THE MISQUOTATION. (Re Putin on the collapse of the Soviet Union) – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/12/24/the-misquotation/
22. The National Interest: Cynthia Roberts, Russian Brinkmanship Meets Weaponized Finance: Prepare for Deterrence to Fail. Deterrence failure would likely lead first to proportionate cross-domain escalation involving Russian cyberattacks against U.S. infrastructure, with the expectation of containing the risks of vertical escalation. (Excerpt)
23. Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations: Press Briefing by First Deputy Permanent Representative Dmitry Polyanskiy on 28 December 2021 – russiaun.ru/en/news/briefing_281221
You must log in to post a comment.