RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#252 :: Tuesday, 28 December 2021

1. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin’s annual news conference. (transcript concluded)

2. Kremlin.ru: Putin sums up Russia’s Year of Science and Technology, sets new tasks.

3. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, Tragedy of the victor: America and the end of the Soviet Union. The Iron Curtain fell 30 years ago, but the last acts are yet to be written, as the very struggle against communism changed the US forever.

4. rt.com: Security talks between Russia & US set for January 10 – Washington. The discussions follow proposals by Moscow to sign legally binding security guarantees with Washington and NATO.

5. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, No, Putin isn’t trying to bring the Soviet Union back.

6. Krasno Analysis (University of North Carolina): Nicolai Petro and Anatol Lieven, MATLOCK DEBATE in Krasno Analysis: RESPONSES to Badridze, Knight and Kramer.

7. The National Interest: David Phillips, How Biden Can Foster Real Peace in the South Caucasus. A multilateral approach to the Azerbaijan-Armenia conflict presents an opportunity for the United States and Russia to work together on a regional challenge where their interests overlap.

8. Project Syndicate: Andrew Sheng and Xiao Geng, Joe Biden in a Multipolar World.

9. The Hill: Andrew Latham, Reports of Russia’s decline are greatly exaggerated.

10. rt.com: NATO preparing for war, Russia claims. The US-led military bloc’s posturing has fuelled Russian fears of conflict.

11. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin is not Planning to Invade the Donbass.

12. Newsweek.com; Benjamin Giltner, The Follies of Defending American Credibility in Ukraine.

13. rt.com: Russia explains what it believes it saved Crimea from. Russia’s defense minister had some choice words about what would have happened if the peninsula had stayed with Ukraine.

14. Voenno-Promyshlenny Kurier, Three in a Boat, to Say Nothing of Europe . What Is in Store for the Great Powers in the Next 10-15 Years, If No One Messes Things Up?

15. The Unz Review: Pepe Escobar, Exit Nord Stream 2, Enter Power of Siberia 2.

16. The American Conservative: Dominick Sansone, Schiffty Character. Russia hoax booster and January 6 hawk Adam Schiff doesn’t let reality get in the way of his political goals.

17. patrickarmstrong.ca: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 23 DECEMBER 2021.

18. strategic-culture.org: Finian Cunningham, What If U.S., NATO Talks Are Cover for More Aggression Towards Russia?

19. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: Artin DerSimonian, A Review of ‘His Way: Remembering Stephen F. Cohen’

20. National Security Archive: NATO Expansion – The Budapest Blow Up 1994. What Yeltsin Heard: From Cold War to “Cold Peace”. Clinton’s Two Tracks Collide – NATO Enlargement and Russia Engagement.

21. RFE/RL: In Gorbachev’s Hometown, Clues To The Enduring Power Of Soviet Nostalgia.

22. Russia Beyond: The FINAL day of the USSR in people’s diaries.

23. Foreign Policy: Eugene Chausovsky, How Russia Decides When to Invade. Past attacks suggest Moscow probably won’t move on Ukraine.

24. rt.com: Russia claims it knows NATO’s true mission. Russia’s foreign minister has shared some stern words amid another spat between Moscow and the military bloc.

25. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with Solovyov Live YouTube channel, Moscow, December 27, 2021.

26. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview with RT television channel, Moscow, December 22, 2021.

27. Moscow Times: Notable Deaths in Russia in 2021. Coronavirus continued to take many lives in Russia in 2021.

