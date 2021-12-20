RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#247 :: Monday, 20 December 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

1. Washington Post: Joseph Weisberg, The Cold War is over. Why do we still treat Russia like the Evil Empire? Both countries are locked in old battles. What if we just stopped fighting them?

2. Moscow Times: Fyodor Lukyanov, The West Is Unlikely to Accept Russia’s NATO Demands — and the Kremlin Knows It. For the U.S. and NATO, agreeing would mean taking the politically unacceptable step of capitulating to Moscow.

3. rt.com: US & NATO won’t accept Russia’s security demands, so what next? – rt.com/russia/543751-us-nato-security-proposals/

4. The National Interest: Ramon Marks, Russia Alone Did Not Destabilize Ukraine. It is not too late for the West to consider a more balanced diplomatic approach to restore a more stable situation.

5. Responsible Statecraft: Rajan Menon and Benjamin H. Friedman, Putin draws lines over NATO, Ukraine: Let the negotiations begin. As the crisis intensifies, Moscow’s ambitious security proposal may provide an opening to resolve the stand-off.

6. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Russia & NATO’s post-Cold War showdown has arrived – rt.com/russia/543643-proposals-end-cold-war/

7. Financial Times: Nato open to dialogue with Russia on European security demands. Moscow’s ‘red lines’ viewed as not credible, but pressure mounts to find diplomatic solution.

8. Intellinews: Gav Don, A possible Moscow game plan begins to emerge from the fog of almost war.

https://intellinews.com/a-possible-moscow-game-plan-begins-to-emerge-from-the-fog-of-almost-war-230357/?source=russia

9. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Who is to blame for the Ukraine crisis?

https://www.rt.com/russia/543419-ukraine-border-crisis-blame/

10. www.raamoprusland.nl: Mark Galeotti, Ukraine crisis: a case study in modern Kremlinology.

https://www.raamoprusland.nl/dossiers/oekraine/1986-ukraine-crisis-a-case-study-in-modern-kremlinology

11. RFE/RL: Russia’s Proposal To Redraw European Security ‘Unacceptable,’ U.S. Says.

12. www.rt.com: ‘The moment of truth has come’ for Russia & NATO – Moscow.

https://www.rt.com/russia/543646-counter-threat-security-proposal-snub/

13. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, A surprise Russian ultimatum: new draft treaties to roll back NATO.

A surprise Russian ultimatum: new draft treaties to roll back NATO

14. Strategic Culture Foundation: Finian Cunningham, U.S. Proxy War Against Russia in Ukraine: The Afghanistan-Syria Redux Option.



15. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The Mainstream Media Seems to Want More War for the United States.



16. www.rt.com: Glenn Diesen, China & Russia are ready to end US dominance of global finance.

https://www.rt.com/russia/543537-us-world-bank-role-lose/

17. The Unz Report: Pepe Escobar, Putin and Xi Plot Their SWIFT Escape.

https://www.unz.com/pescobar/putin-and-xi-plot-their-swift-escape/

18. Valdai Discussion CLub: Timofei Bordachev, Space Without Borders: Russia and Its Neighbours.

https://valdaiclub.com/files/36727/

19. Russian Politics: Sergei Karaganov, Russian Foreign Policy: Three Historical Stages and Two Future Scenarios.

https://brill.com/view/journals/rupo/6/4/article-p416_2.xml

20. RFE/RL: Learning To Get By: Russian Teachers Bemoan Low, Unpredictable Wages.

21. The Bell: Coronavirus restrictions divide Russian political elite.

https://thebell.io/en/coronavirus-politics/

22. www.rt.com: Kremlin lashes out at ‘dangerous fools’

https://www.rt.com/russia/543729-peskov-anti-vaxxers-false-claims/

23. Reuters: Prosecutors start closing arguments in Dutch murder trial over downed MH17 flight.

24. Paul Goble: ‘WINDOW ON EURASIA’ REOPENS.

25. Paul Goble: Demise of USSR was Anything But Bloodless.

