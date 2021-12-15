RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#244 :: Wednesday, 15 December 2021

[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter ]

Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#244 :: Wednesday, 15 December 2021

A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.

JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi

Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.

1. Moscow Times: Russia to Introduce Health Exams for Foreigners: What You Need to Know.

2. Intellinews: Only 4% of Russians believe Russia is behind the hostilities in Donbas.

https://intellinews.com/only-4-of-russians-believe-russia-is-behind-the-hostilities-in-donbas-230170/?source=russia

3. www.rt.com: Russians reveal whether they see Ukraine as friend or foe – rt.com/russia/543188-survey-ukraine-friend-threat/

4. Moscow Times: Russia Sends Security Proposals to U.S. as Ukraine Tensions Soar.

5. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov’s interview with Izvestia, December 13, 2021 – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4992391

6. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Russia to respond to deployment of US medium-range missiles in Germany.

7. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, BREAN, BRAUN, AND PUTIN’S BRAIN.

Brean, Braun, and Putin’s Brain

8. Dances with Bears: John Helmer, SWEETS FOR MY SWEET, SWEETS FOR MY MONEY – RUSSIAN CHOCOLATE DEFENDS ITS MARKET. (excerpt)

Full text: http://johnhelmer.net/sweets-for-my-sweet-sweets-for-my-money-russian-chocolate-defends-its-market/print/

9. Interfax: Inflation poses serious challenge for implementation of national projects, risks of stalling should be reduced to minimum – Putin.

10. Intellinews: Russian policymakers face economic perfect storm. Russia’s economic growth appears to be slowing as problems like capital flight, sanctions and the coronavirus pandemic pile up. Policymakers will have a difficult time trying to balance these competing demands.

11. Valdai Discussion Club: Danila Bochkarev, Nord Stream 2 Could Provide Europe With Cheaper and Greener Energy; What Stands in the Way?

https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/nord-stream-2-could-provide-europe-with-cheaper-gas/

12. AP: Kremlin: Xi supports Putin’s pursuit of guarantees from West.

13. www.rt.com: Kremlin reveals new independent Russian-Chinese financial systems.

https://www.rt.com/russia/543258-moscow-china-create-independent-structure/

14. Indian Punchline: M.K Bhadrakumar, Russia-China alliance at the tipping point.



15. Defense One: Lyle J. Goldstein, How to Avert War in Ukraine. The West should swallow a bitter pill.

https://www.defenseone.com/ideas/2021/12/how-avert-war-ukraine/359706/

16. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, The US, Not Ukraine, Decides Whether America Defends Ukraine.



17. Project Syndicate: Richard Haass, Defusing the Russia-Ukraine Crisis.

https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/defusing-russia-ukraine-crisis-by-richard-haass-2021-12

18. Moscow Times: Vladislav Inozemtsev, Russia’s Third Cold War. We cannot separate what is happening now from the previous “cold wars” or the obvious lessons to be learned from them.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2021/12/15/russias-third-cold-war-a75822

19. Valdai Discussion Club: William Hill, The Post-Cold War European Security Order Is Gone: What Will Replace It?

https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-post-cold-war-european-security-order-is-gone/

20. Wall Street Journal: Andrew Michta, Russia and China’s Dangerous Decline. The risk of war arises not because they’re strong but because they foresee their advantages slipping away.

21. Foreign Affairs: Katharine Quinn-Judge, Why the Stalemate in Eastern Ukraine Will Likely Hold. Despite the Russian Buildup, the Status Quo Still Serves Both Sides.

22. www.rt.com: NATO dismisses Russia’s call for moratorium on missile deployment.

https://www.rt.com/russia/543216-moratorium-missile-europe-nato/

23. Asia Times: James Carden, Neocons bent on starting another disaster in Ukraine. US foreign policy is evidently held hostage by a venal, avaricious and, above all, reckless claque of elites.



24. Antiwar.com: Daniel Larison. Neutrality for Ukraine Is the Right Answer.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...