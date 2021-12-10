RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#241 :: Friday, 10 December 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#241 :: Friday, 10 December 2021
1. Kremlin.ru: Meeting of Council for Civil Society and Human Rights – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67331
2. rt.com: Putin calls for review of ‘comical’ rules for ‘foreign agents’ – rt.com/russia/542711-putin-review-foreign-agent-law/
3. Intellinews: Putin’s vote in presidential elections falling, but he still doesn’t face a challenger.
4. Moscow Times: ‘I Want Journalists to Die Old’: Nobel Winner Muratov’s Acceptance Speech, in Quotes.
5. Moscow Times: Ilya Klishin, Russia’s Mass Protests 10 Years On — Finding Hope in Defeat. A decade after Russia’s biggest Putin-era protests, it seems increasingly obvious that we never stood a chance to succeed in the first place.
6. TASS: Kommersant: What happens in relations between Moscow and the West after presidential summit.
7. TASS: Russia to present document on security guarantees in Europe to US, NATO, says Kremlin – tass.com/politics/1373853
8. AP: Russia military chief warns Ukraine against attacking rebels.
9. AP: Biden assures Ukraine’s leader of U.S. support to deter Russia.
10. Asia Times: Nikola Mikovic, Why Russia won’t likely invade Ukraine. Despite a troop build-up on the border signs are U.S. and Russia are moving towards a deal rather than a conflict over Ukraine.
11. Russia Matters: Nikolas Gvosdev, Biden-Putin Call Solves Nothing, US Signals ‘Deterrence by Punishment’
12. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Biden agrees to Russia-Nato security deal talks. More details emerged from the Putin-Biden summit this week and it appears that the Russian president wrung more from his US counterpart than first appeared. Putin has successfully put a new security deal talks onto the international agenda.
13. Antiwar.com: Ted Snider, Trump-Biden and the Foreign Policy Establishment’s Nightmare.
14. Washington Post: Samuel A. Greene and Graeme B. Robertson, Threatening to invade Ukraine will help Putin at home. Actually invading won’t. When he intervenes abroad, the Russian president tends to use proxies or mercenaries, to minimize the impact on public opinion.
15. Financial Times: ‘Pawns on a chessboard’: Ukrainians look on as US and Russia decide their fate. Officials in Kyiv have spent weeks playing down Washington’s warning over a possible Russian invasion.
16. rt.com: Ukraine wants US to help find solution to Donbass war – rt.com/russia/542794-ukraine-want-us-peace-donbass/
17. The Economist: Diplomacy with menaces. Joe Biden adopts a tough new tone with Vladimir Putin. But will it be enough to avert another Russian invasion of Ukraine?
18. Washington Post editorial: Biden must resist Putin’s trumped-up demands on Ukraine.
19. Asia Times: Nick Kochan, Biden’s sanctions threat won’t deter Putin on Ukraine. Moscow’s financial system is much more insulated against Western pressure than many analysts and observers realize.
20. Vedomosti: A deferral has been made on the admission of the Ukraine into NATO. A 10-years deferral for Kiev will help improve the alliance’s relations with Russia.
– zen.yandex.ru/media/vedomosti/ukraine-dana-otsrochka-ot-priniatiia-v-nato-61b31e1397207915ae658c0a?&utm_campaign=dbr&
21. Russia Observer: Patrick Armstrong, RUSSIAN FEDERATION SITREP 9 DECEMBER 2021 – patrickarmstrong.ca/2021/12/09/russian-federation-sitrep-9-december-2021/
22. Responsible Statecraft: David Saveliev, The Poland-Belarus migrant crisis is not a ‘hybrid attack’ on Europe. Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko is trying to pressure the EU and Warsaw is blowing it out of proportion.
23. ClubOrlov: Dmitry Orlov, Biden to Russia: Don’t You Dare Eat This Moldy Bagel!
– cluborlov.wordpress.com/2021/12/10/biden-to-russia-dont-you-dare-eat-this-moldy-bagel/
24. Kennan Institute: Larisa Deriglazova, The Soviet Union’s Demise As Seen by Today’s Russians.
25. Intellinews: DEATH OF THE SOVIET UNION: Widespread nostalgia but no going back.
