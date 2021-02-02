RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#24 :: Tuesday, 2 February 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#24 :: Tuesday, 2 February 2021
1. Washington Times: Nuclear war with China or Russia ‘a very real possibility,’ U.S. Strategic Command chief warns. (excerpt)
2. NYU Jordan Center for the Advanced Study of Russia: Eliot Borenstein, The Problem with Johnson’s Russia List. This is not an antisemitic dogwhistle, it’s an antisemitic cowbell.
3. Wall Street Journal: Russian Covid-19 Vaccine Was Highly Effective in Trial, Study Finds, Boosting Moscow’s Rollout Ambitions. Sputnik V shot achieved 91.6% efficacy against coronavirus symptoms, says paper in U.K.’s Lancet.
4. Russia Beyond: 7 questions about Sputnik V, the first Russian COVID-19 vaccine – rbth.com/lifestyle/333346-questions-sputnikv-russian-vaccine
5. The New Yorker: Joshua Yaffa, Letter from Moscow. The Sputnik V Vaccine and Russia’s Race to Immunity. When the pandemic struck, scientists in Moscow set out to beat the West.
6. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Putin’s popularity slumps to 53% in wake of Navalny demonstrations.
7. New York Times: Tony Wood, Putin Isn’t as Strong as He Looks. For the first time in a long while, the Russian president isn’t holding all the cards.
8. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Navalny may be charged under new amendment to Russia’s Criminal Code.
9. rt.com: As more than a dozen foreign diplomats attend Navalny trial, West must resist temptation to interfere in Russian affairs – Kremlin – rt.com/russia/514367-west-interfere-navalny-trial/
10. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, What Putin nemesis Alexei Navalny is, and what he is not – responsiblestatecraft.org/2021/02/02/what-putin-nemesis-alexei-navalny-is-and-what-he-is-not/
11. TASS: Authorities pursue probe over detained protesters left to sleep in buses – tass.com/society/1251691
12. Meduza: Polite police and disorderly demonstrators. How Russian television networks and national news agencies reported Alexey Navalny’s January 31 opposition protests.
13. The FSU Brief: Has Russia’s Political Scene Changed with Alexey Navalny’s Return? The opposition figurehead faces a long haul to change public opinion – fsubrief.substack.com/p/progress-still-patchy-for-navalny
14. Monthly Review Online: Aleksandr Buzgalin, Is Russia waking up? – mronline.org/2021/02/01/is-russia-waking-up/
15. Inside Story (Australia): Graeme Gill, Navalny’s long game. January’s protests might be less damaging to Putin than a slow leaching away of legitimacy.
16. rt.com: Top Navalny aide asked alleged British spy for millions in funding, intelligence video released by Russia’s FSB claims to reveal – rt.com/russia/514291-navalny-aide-funding-alleged-british-spy/
17. Twitter: Hero of western liberals Alexei Navalny comparing Muslim migrants to cockroaches (with English subtitles) – twitter.com/i/status/1356240440845074437
18. Bloomberg: Russia Suffers Smaller Economic Slump Than Peers in 2020.
19. Kremlin.ru: Vladimir Putin laid flowers on the grave of the first President of Russia Boris Yeltsin – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/64958
20. Russia Beyond: 25 rare photos of Russia’s first President you’ve never seen before – rbth.com/lifestyle/329890-25-rare-photos-of-yeltsin
21. TASS: Kommersant: Moscow, Washington gear up to resume arms control dialogue.
22. Washington Post: James Cameron, The U.S. and Russia kept a bilateral nuclear weapons deal alive. The harder part comes next. These five developments make arms control agreements even more complicated.
23. Awful Avalanche: Donbass Seeks Path To Reintegration With Russia – Part III – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/02/02/donbass-seeks-path-to-reintegration-with-russia-part-iii/
24. Sputnik: Half of Ukraine’s Residents Against Ban of Russian TV Channels, Poll Shows – sputniknews.com/europe/202102021081951727-half-of-ukraines-residents-against-ban-of-russian-tv-channels-poll-shows/
