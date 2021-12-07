RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#238 :: Tuesday, 7 December 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#238 :: Tuesday, 7 December 2021
1. rt.com: Kremlin outlines expectations for Putin-Biden summit – rt.com/russia/542452-kremlin-putin-biden-summit/
2. The National Interest: Nicolai Petro, America’s Ukraine Policy Is All About Russia. Instead of doing further damage to Ukraine, policymakers should take to heart the pluricultural nature of Ukrainian society, and also reflect on America’s poor track record in trying to manage the internal affairs of other countries.
3. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, Tuning Out Putin on Ukraine is Easy – and Self-Defeating. Putin wants Biden to finally face up to an unpleasant dilemma. The message is simple: Washington needs to brace itself for its partner Ukraine to be soundly defeated militarily in what would be an especially humiliating re-run of recent events in Afghanistan. Or it can back down and reach a compromise with Moscow over Ukraine.
4. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: Anatol Lieven, Settlement Between Russia and the West Should be Base on Minsk II.
5. Meduza: Moscow has ‘request positions’ in Ukraine, not ‘red lines’ (Andrey Kortunov) [meduza.io/en/brief/2021/12/07/the-real-russia-today] [globalbrief.ca/2021/12/%d1%85%d0%be%d1%82%d1%8f%d1%82-%d0%bb%d0%b8-%d1%80%d1%83%d1%81%d1%81%d0%ba%d0%b8%d0%b5-%d0%b2%d0%be%d0%b9%d0%bd%d1%8b/]
6. Russian International Affairs Council: Andrey Kortunov, The Russians Love Their Children Too – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-russians-love-their-children-too/
7. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Biden has set the mousetrap: what mouse will he catch? – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/12/07/biden-has-set-the-mousetrap-what-mouse-will-he-catch/
8. Responsible Statecraft: Joseph Preston Baratta, How we can avoid a new Cold War with Russia. As tensions mount on the Ukrainian border, the US must try to understand Moscow’s insecurities and work toward shared goals.
9. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Putin-Biden talks: Is there any hope for compromise? – rt.com/russia/542409-putin-biden-talks-hope-compromise/
10. The Hill: George Beebe, Ukraine is a manageable problem — will Biden manage it?
11. Foreign Affairs: Angela Stent, Diplomacy — and Strategic Ambiguity — Can Avert a Crisis in Ukraine. Talk With Putin, but Keep Him Guessing.
12. Forbes: Loren Thompson, Why Putin Won’t Invade Ukraine
13. Counterpunch: Melvin Goodman, The United States Can Solve the Ukraine Crisis – counterpunch.org/2021/12/07/the-united-states-can-solve-the-ukraine-crisis/
14. Brookings: Steven Pifer, What Biden should say to Putin on Ukraine – brookings.edu/blog/order-from-chaos/2021/12/06/what-biden-should-say-to-putin-on-ukraine/
15. Responsible Statecraft: Robert Hunter, What Biden needs to do in his video chat with Putin. This could be the most important conversation the men will have — and a chance to tamp down increasing tensions over Ukraine.
16. 19fortyfive.com: Daniel Davis, How To Start A NATO-Russia War: Ukraine Joins NATO.
17. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Europe’s ‘Cuban Missile Crisis’ – rt.com/russia/542236-european-security-balance-power/
18. The Unz Review: Pat Buchanan, Putin to Biden: Finlandize Ukraine, or We Will – unz.com/pbuchanan/putin-to-biden-finlandize-ukraine-or-we-will/
19. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, U.S. Leaders Pursue a Dangerously Simplistic Deterrence Policy Regarding Ukraine – original.antiwar.com/Ted_Galen_Carpenter/2021/12/06/us-leaders-pursue-a-dangerously-simplistic-deterrence-policy-regarding-ukraine/
20. rt.com: How the West could punish Russia for invading Ukraine – rt.com/russia/542421-west-us-sanctions-banks/
21. Institute of Modern Russia: Is America getting Russia wrong? Or is Russia getting the world wrong?. Amidst growing tensions between the United States and Russia due to the latter’s military escalation in Ukraine, two experts, Fiona Hill and Andrea Kendall-Taylor, discussed the nature of Moscow’s relationships with Kyiv, the intersection of Russian and Chinese interests, and the critical misunderstandings that exist in Washington about these relationships.
22. Wall Street Journal: CIA Chief Says Intelligence Agencies Haven’t Concluded Russia Will Invade Ukraine.
23. New York Times: Biden Expected to Offer Warnings and Alternatives in Call With Putin. The conflict in Ukraine will be a major topic during a high-stakes video call between President Biden and Vladimir V. Putin of Russia on Tuesday.
24. Kremlin.ru: The draft of the European Security Treaty – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/6152
25. Washington Post: Fred Hiatt, Washington Post editorial page editor, dies at 66
