RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#237 :: Monday, 6 December 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#237 :: Monday, 6 December 2021
1. TASS: Kommersant: Putin, Modi seeking to define new partnership strategy.
2. AFP: Putin heads to India with eye on military, energy ties
3. Wall Street Journal: Russia, India to Reinforce Defense Ties as U.S. Considers Sanctions
4. Moscow Times: Dmitri Trenin, Russia-India: From Rethink to Adjust to Upgrade. Russia needs to decide what it wants from the Indian connection and what the opportunities for and obstacles to this desired state of relations are.
5. Kremlin.ru: Meeting with Central Election Commission Chairperson Ella Pamfilova – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/news/67266
6. AP: Medvedev-led Russia Wins Davis Cup After 15-year Wait
7. RFE/RL: Russian Ruling Party Sticks With Medvedev As Chairman, Other Familiar Faces
8. Wall Street Journal: U.S. Hope for Iran Nuclear Talks Now Rests on China, Russia
9. Russian International Affairs Council: Vasily Klimov, Is Missile Defence Agreement on the Cards? – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/is-missile-defence-agreement-on-the-cards/
10. rt.com: Glenn Diesen, Who is fighting who in Ukraine? – rt.com/russia/542125-ukraine-fight-information-war/
11. Interfax: Kremlin expecting Putin-Biden talks to be substantive, long
12. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Biden-Putin meeting is a cliffhanger. US President Biden dismisses Russia’s red lines on Ukraine.
13. Bloomberg: Biden Sees ‘Long Discussion’ With Putin Over Ukraine Border
14. rt.com: Ukraine ‘invasion’, Belarus & strategic stability: What to expect from Putin-Biden summit – rt.com/russia/542332-putin-biden-meeting-predictions/
15. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Why Putin May Go to War In Ukraine. As tensions mount between Moscow and Kiev, the Biden administration scrambles to avert a potential Russian military operation against Ukraine.
16. Moscow Times: In Biden-Putin Talks, Key Question Is Russia’s Intent in Ukraine
17. Moon of Alabama: U.S. Intelligence Has Found…Easy To Disprove Claims Of A Russian Attack On Ukraine – moonofalabama.org/2021/12/us-intelligence-has-found-easy-to-disprove-claims-of-a-russian-attack-on-ukraine.html
18. Financial Times: U.S. intelligence-sharing convinces allies of Russian threat to Ukraine. Sceptical capitals including Berlin persuaded of the need to draw up threat of robust sanctions.
19. Responsible Statecraft: Ted Snider, Putin sets a new red line on NATO expansion. Since its assurances not to move “one inch” outside Germany, the alliance as moved 600 miles closer to Russia.
20. Antiwar.com: Ray McGovern, Biden-Putin Talk Tuesday With Xi in the Wings.
21. The Spectator: Anthony J. Constantini, Why America needs a grand bargain with Russia. It’s unfortunate but Ukraine cannot become a member of NATO.
22. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, The United States pushes Russia to the brink of war, then cries “wolf” – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/12/05/the-united-states-pushes-russia-to-the-brink-of-war-then-cries-wolf/
23. rt.com: Scott Ritter, Russia’s ‘plan to invade Ukraine’ exists only in the US and NATO imagination – rt.com/op-ed/542214-russia-invade-ukraine-nato/
24. Washington Post editorial: For the sake of global stability, the U.S. must deter a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
25. New York Times: What’s Driving Putin’s Ukraine Brinkmanship? There are tactical reasons for threatening an invasion, but the real cause may lie in the Kremlin’s fixation with righting what it sees as a historical injustice.
