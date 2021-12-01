RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#234 :: Wednesday, 1 December 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#234 :: Wednesday, 1 December 2021
1. rt.com: Half of Ukraine’s army has now been deployed to Donbass – Moscow – rt.com/russia/541829-ukraine-army-deployed-donbass/
2. TASS: NATO ignores crimes against civilians in eastern Ukraine — Russian Foreign Ministry.
3. Wall Street Journal: Russia Expels Some U.S. Diplomats in Latest Tit-for-Tat Action. Russia indicates that the move was in retaliation for Washington’s expulsion of more than 50 Russian diplomats.
4. Kremlin.ru: Russia Calling! Investment Forum. Vladimir Putin took part in the plenary session of the Russia Calling! Investment Forum, via videoconference – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67241
5. rt.com: Putin calls on NATO to do a deal – rt.com/russia/541858-putin-demands-nato-deal/
6. TASS: Putin puts forward bid for detailed talks on stopping NATO’s eastward expansion – tass.com/politics/1369341
7. Bloomberg: Putin Pushes West on Ukraine as U.S., Russia Officials to Meet.
8. rt.com: ‘Hidden motive’ prevents West from properly investigating Navalny case – Moscow – rt.com/russia/541801-west-navalny-poisoning-hidden-motive-opcw/
9. Financial Times: Tony Barber, Russia clamps down on historical memory and justice. The threat to liquidate the research group Memorial is an assault on a brave outpost of post-Soviet civil society.
10. Riddle: The awkward renewal of Russia’s cities. Andras Toth-Czifra explains how so many Russian cities have fallen short of previous visions for urban renewal – ridl.io/en/the-awkward-renewal-of-russia-s-cities/
11. Intellinews: Russia coal mine explosion also highlights environmental tragedy. Coal mine methane is a serious danger to both coal miners and the environment. But degasifying mines does not only reduce the risks, it can earn hundreds of millions of dollars as a source of fuel.
12. rt.com: World Bank offers its green guidance to Russia – rt.com/business/541849-world-bank-russia-green/
13. Financial Times: World’s first floating nuclear power plant fuels Russia’s Arctic ambitions. Remote Siberian port lies at centre of plans to open up shipping and reach valuable resources.
14. Oilprice.com: What Happens If Europe Runs Out Of Gas?
15. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russia, China poised to forge alliance.
16. gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Russian attack on Ukraine imminent?
Russian attack on Ukraine imminent?
17. Twitter: Michael McFaul, Kyiv has done nothing to “provoke” this current Russia-Ukraine crisis. Putin has invented (again) the crisis all by himself.
18. Carnegie Moscow Center: Alexander Baunov, Are Russia and Ukraine Once Again on the Brink of War? Even if Russia were only responding to action taken by Ukraine, it would still be seen as invading: something the West has warned against. Amid the chaos of resumed hostilities, it would not be immediately clear who started it.
https://carnegiemoscow.org/commentary/85892
19. Washington Post: David Ignatius, Why the CIA is so worried about Russia and Ukraine.
https://www.washingtonpost.com/opinions/2021/11/30/why-cia-worried-russia-ukraine/
21. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, Outer Space As Vanity Fair or Politics of the Future? What should be the optimal strategy for further space exploration? What are the goals? Resumption of manned flights to the Moon? Manned flight to Mars? Undoubtedly, this will push technological progress forward. It will undoubtedly be very expensive. And there’s no doubt it will be a vanity fair again
https://valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/outer-space-as-vanity-fair-or-politics/
22. Reuters: We need direct talks with Russia to end war in eastern Ukraine, Zelenskiy says.
23. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Ministry statement on the planned US “summit for democracy”
https://www.mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4976488
24. Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s remarks at a meeting with the participants in the scientific and educational programme Dialogue in the Name of the Future 2021, via videoconference, Moscow, November 30, 2021.
https://www.mid.ru/en/press_service/minister_speeches/-/asset_publisher/7OvQR5KJWVmR/content/id/4976001a
