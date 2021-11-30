RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#233 :: Tuesday, 30 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#233 :: Tuesday, 30 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Moscow Times: Putin Says Constitutional Right to Re-Election ‘Stabilizes’ Russia.
2. rt.com: Russia not building ‘fortress walls’ but simply seeking to increase sovereignty – Putin – rt.com/russia/541759-increase-sovereignty-putin-moscow/
3. Reuters: Putin says he hasn’t decided on 2024 run but Biden right to seek 2nd term
4. AP: Putin warns West: Moscow has ‘red line’ about Ukraine, NATO
5. TASS: Lavrov hopes that current Ukrainian leadership won’t follow ‘Saakashvili’s path’ – tass.com/politics/1368555
6. No Yardstick: András Tóth-Czifra, Political QR. The ongoing debate about the introduction of country-wide vaccination passes is turning into a case study of the weaknesses of Russia’s emerging digital authoritarianism and public power in general.
7. Reuters: Putin gives government a week to prepare Omicron action plan
8. Riddle: All politics is local: Urban electoral coalitions in Russia. Andrei Semenov and Elizaveta Popkova on how the formation of electoral coalitions at the local level defines the vector and format of future electoral battles. – ridl.io/en/all-politics-is-local-urban-electoral-coalitions-in-russia/
9. Oilprice.com: Russia Is Ready To Return To Pre-Pandemic Oil Production
10. rt.com: ‘Vladimir Putin’s pipeline weapon’: What’s really going on with Nord Stream 2? – rt.com/business/541614-nord-stream2-gas-pipeline-delay/
11. Oilprice.com: Russia Warns The U.S. Not To Interfere With Nord Stream.
12. rt.com: Russia comments on US ‘religious freedom’ claims – rt.com/russia/541741-comments-us-religion-freedom/
13. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, The Usual Suspects Are Trying to Foment a Crisis With Russia – original.antiwar.com/Ted_Galen_Carpenter/2021/11/29/the-usual-suspects-are-trying-to-foment-a-crisis-with-russia/
14. rt.com: Russia & China to team up against ‘illegitimate’ US sanctions – rt.com/russia/541760-mishustin-beijin-mutual-trust/
15. Asia Times: Aditya Park, What is driving Russia and China together. Japan, India and the U.S. need to address Russian anxieties.
16. Foreign Policy: Anatol Lieven, Russia Is Right on the Middle East. Moscow has been supporting, not undermining, U.S. interests in the region.
17. Responsible Statecraft: James Dorsey, Testing the waters: Russia explores reconfiguring Gulf security. Russia hopes to blow new life into a proposal for a multilateral security architecture in the Gulf, with the tacit approval of the Biden administration.
18. Russian International Affairs Council: Pietro Shakarian and Benjamin Poghosyan, Moscow’s Caucasian Conundrum: Turkish-Russian Relations and the Limits of “Strategic Competition” – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/columns/eurasian-policy/moscow-s-caucasian-conundrum-turkish-russian-relations-and-the-limits-of-strategic-competition/
19. PONARS Eurasia: Ekaterina Stepanova, Russia’s Approach to Afghanistan Following the Taliban Takeover
20. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Putin’s People: Russian media spreads ‘disinformation,’ British journalists make ‘mistakes’ – rt.com/russia/541618-abramovich-defamed-putin-harpercollins/
21. Reuters: Life under siege: residents fear new surge of war in rebel-held east Ukraine
22. Twitter: Dean O’Brien, Reporting from Donetsk.
23. academia.edu: Ivan Katchanovski, The Maidan Massacre in Ukraine: Revelations from Trials and Investigation.
24. Washington Post: Threat of Russian invasion of Ukraine tests Biden administration.
25. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Putin’s Plans for Ukraine.
26. Central Intelligence Agency: [PDF] Getting to Know the President. IntelliGence Briefings of Presidential candidates and Presidents-elect, 1952–2016. Chapter 9: Donald J. Trump–A Unique Challenge.
You must log in to post a comment.