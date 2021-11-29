RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#232 :: Monday, 29 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#232 :: Monday, 29 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. rt.com: New Omicron Covid-19 variant could be less deadly than feared, top Russian scientist claims – rt.com/russia/541649-agranovsky-omicron-danger-overreaction/
2. TASS: US dangerously misguided in believing Russia won’t respond to NATO threat — ambassador – tass.com/world/1367367
3. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Is Russia’s build-up of troops on Ukraine’s border a new Cuban Missile crisis? There was a big build-up of Russian troops in April ahead of a Putin-Biden summit that the Kremlin used to put pressure on the US. Is the same thing happening again?
4. rt.com: Paul Robinson, Is everyone a Russian agent now? – rt.com/russia/541563-western-media-russian-agent/
5. Asia Times: Oleg Smirnov, Russia barks at, but does not bite, Ukraine. Though the Kremlin is fighting a war of nerves on the Ukrainian frontier, Moscow really wants Washington’s attention.
6. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: David Speedie, On Putin’s Red Lines
7. rt.com: Kremlin outlines who it believes is behind ‘hysteria’ around possible Ukraine invasion – rt.com/russia/541609-invade-kiev-ukraine-kremlin/
8. Moscow Times: Russia’s Gazprom Reports Record Profits as Gas Prices Soar
9. The Economist: Poseidon’s jewels. Riches lie below the waters of Russia’s Arctic. Exploiting them could harm the environment.
10. rt.com: Russia running out of ‘easy’ oil – rt.com/business/541415-russia-oil-reserves-decline/
11. Bloomberg: Russia Says U.S. Forcing Its Diplomats Out as Tensions Escalate
12. TASS: US Embassy in Moscow has enough staff to issue visas to Russians, senior diplomat says – tass.com/politics/1367875
13. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, PUTIN MENTIONS GANDHI: PROOF HE LOVES HITLER! – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/11/29/putin-mentions-gandhi-proof-he-loves-hitler/
14. The National Interest: Anatoly Antonov and Qin Gang, Russian and Chinese Ambassadors: Respecting People’s Democratic Rights. The upcoming American-led online Summit for Democracy will stoke ideological confrontation. Faced with an array of global challenges, countries urgently need to strengthen coordination and cooperation for common progress.
15. Intellinews: Russia, China slam selective invitations to US “Summit for Democracy,” calls the U.S. hegemony on international politics “anti-democratic”
16. Valdai Discussion Club: Sir Malcolm Rifkind, How to Break the Impasse Between Russia and the West
17. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Are Russia and Germany set for a split? – rt.com/russia/541565-germany-relationship-foreign-ministry-baerbock/
18. RFE/RL: NATO Chief Touts Alliance’s Forces In Baltics Ahead Of Foreign Ministers Meeting In Riga
19. Andrei Raevsky: Why did Russia deploy so many forces against NATO?
20. geopoliticalfutures.com: George Friedman, Russia’s Move
21. Meduza: Kommersant: More than a third of Navalny’s former campaign office coordinators have left Russia
22. Russia Beyond: How much food do Russians waste? – rbth.com/science-and-tech/334458-russia-waste-food
23. Axios: Scoop: Germany urges Congress not to sanction Putin’s pipeline
24. strategic-culture.org: Pepe Escobar, The NATOstan Clown Show. The charade has come to a point that – diplomatically – is quite unprecedented: Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov lost his Taoist patience. – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/11/29/the-natostan-clown-show/
25. New Cold War: Dmitriy Kovalevich, November update: Ukraine is being pushed towards a suicidal war – newcoldwar.org/november-update-ukraine-is-being-pushed-towards-a-suicidal-war/
26. Foreign Policy News: Kester Kenn Klomegah, The Russia-Africa situation analysis report
You must log in to post a comment.