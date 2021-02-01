RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#23 :: Monday, 1 February 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#23 :: Monday, 1 February 2021
1. Sarah Lindemann-Komarova: Protests in the Russian Regions: Take Two.
2. rt.com: Paul Robinson,Is Russia a ‘dying bear?’ After large population fall during 2020, demographic situation is worrying for Moscow, but not desperate – rt.com/russia/514186-demographic-situation-worrying-moscow/
3. Paul Goble: Russian Population Falls by 510,000 in 2020 and Not Just Because of Pandemic.
4. Paul Goble: Pandemic Death Toll in Russia Passes 70,000 But Daily Deaths Fall and More Regions Stabilize.
5. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russian police detained a record 5,135 demonstrators at the second Navalny mass protests. Thousands took the streets in a second mass protest organised by opposition activist Alexey Navalny from his jail cell. The authorities shut the centres of most of Russia’s major cities in response.
6. TASS: Izvestia: Unauthorized protests continue in Russia, drawing fewer crowds.
7. rt.com: Ahead of scheduled court appearance, Russian prosecutors back prison term for opposition figure Navalny over probation violations – rt.com/russia/514222-navalny-probation-case-prosecution/
8. New York Times: Russia’s Economic Slump Erodes Consensus That Shielded Putin. The rally-around-the-flag effect of President Vladimir V. Putin’s assertive foreign policy known as the Crimea consensus is unraveling with the economy.
9. Intellinews: Mark Galeotti, Vpered KoZa! Can Navalny mobilise the Coalition of the Fed Up?
10. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, HOLD THE FRENCH FRIES, MAKE THAT RUSSIAN FRIES – POTATOES AND THE SEPTEMBER RUSSIAN ELECTION – johnhelmer.net/hold-the-french-fries-make-that-russian-fries-potatoes-and-the-september-russian-election/print/
11. Irrussianality: Paul Robinson, PUTIN IS DOOMED – irrussianality.wordpress.com/2021/01/31/putin-is-doomed/
12. Moscow Times: Felix Light and Pjotr Sauer, True Beliefs and Opportunism: Navalny’s Tangled Political Development.
13. Moon of Alabama: Navalny Scam Sells Empty Concrete Shell As ‘Putin’s Luxurious Palace’ – moonofalabama.org/2021/01/navalny-scam-sells-empty-concrete-shell-as-putins-luxurious-palace.html#more
15. TASS: Medvedev said 2020 was a special year of strenuous efforts – tass.com/politics/1251179
16. rt.com: Russia has plan to cut off country from ‘US-controlled’ global internet, but only as ‘last resort,’ says former President Medvedev – rt.com/russia/514236-cut-internet-last-resort/
17. Oilprice.com: Russia Expects Oil Between $45 And $80 By 2035.
18. Moscow Times: Gazprom Sets Record High Gas Exports to Europe
19. TASS: Russia may file lawsuit over hindrances to Nord Stream 2, Medvedev says.
20. The Cipher Brief: Walter Pincus, A New Tone for Avril Haines’ Intelligence Community – thecipherbrief.com/column/fine-print/a-new-tone-for-avril-haines-intelligence-community
21. Interfax: Covid-19 vaccination using Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine starts in DPR and LPR.
22. Awful Avalanche: Donbass Seeks Path To Reintegration With Russia – Part I – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/01/30/donbass-seeks-path-to-reintegration-with-russia-part-i/
23. Awful Avalanche: Donbass Seeks Path To Reintegration With Russia – Part II – awfulavalanche.wordpress.com/2021/01/31/donbass-seeks-path-to-reintegration-with-russia-part-ii/
24. rt.com: Gabriel Gavin, Ukraine’s purge of its past ties to Moscow picks up pace as waiters face fines for saying ‘thank you’ in Russian – rt.com/russia/514176-ukraine-purge-past-nationalism/
