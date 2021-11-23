RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#229 :: Tuesday, 23 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#229 :: Tuesday, 23 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. New York Times: Kadri Liik, No, Putin Isn’t Trying to Bring Down the West.
2. Moscow Times: Mark Galeotti, Kremlin Unlikely to Know Any More Than US if Invasion Is Coming to Ukraine. This Russian administration does not tend to work on rigid, long term plans of the sort intended to bring about checkmate in fifteen moves.
3. Antiwar.com: Medea Benjamin and Nicolas J. S. Davies, The High Stakes of the US-Russia Confrontation Over Ukraine – original.antiwar.com/mbenjamin/2021/11/22/the-high-stakes-of-the-us-russia-confrontation-over-ukraine/
4. rt.com: Ukraine comments on reports it is planning offensive in Donbass – rt.com/russia/541062-ukraine-refutation-plan-donbass/
5. thedrive.com: Ukrainian Troops Have Been Firing American-Made Javelin Missiles At Russian-Backed Forces. The disclosure that Ukrainian troops have been employing Javelin missiles in combat comes as fears grow that Russian could launch a new invasion.
6. Moon of Alabama: The White House Needs An Off-ramp From War In Ukraine – moonofalabama.org/2021/11/the-white-house-needs-an-off-ramp-from-war-in-ukraine.html#more
7. The Times (UK): Pentagon risks Putin’s wrath with arms for Ukraine.
8. 19fortyfive.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine: Hype Or Horror?
9. TASS: Millions of people could start fleeing Ukraine amid hardships, top Russian official says – tass.com/politics/1365141
10. Meduza: The next Russians. New focus-group study tests prevailing wisdom about ‘the Putin Generation’
11. Moscow Times: Moscow Court Begins Hearings on Closing Top Rights Center.
12. Christian Science Monitor: Fred Weir, Russian human rights group under threat. What soured the Kremlin? Human rights group Memorial has been critical to giving Russia a cleareyed view of its Soviet past. But the once-supportive Kremlin no longer wants to deal with any criticism of the state.
13. Meduza: ‘The biggest threat in our 30-year history’. The rationale behind the Russian authorities’ attempt to liquidate the human rights group Memorial is absurd (even by its own logic).
14. New York Times: Trying to Blur Memories of the Gulag, Russia Targets a Rights Group. Prosecutors are trying to shut down Memorial International, Russia’s most prominent human rights group, as the Kremlin moves to control the historical narrative of the Soviet Union.
15. RFE/RL: Jehovah’s Witness Acquitted In Russia In ‘First’ For Group, Despite Crackdown.
16. rt.com: Rachel Lloyd, Russian response to prison torture scandal will be important test – rt.com/russia/540939-prison-torture-rape-scandal/
17. TASS: State Duma eyes effort to end official harassment of Russian diaspora in U.S. – tass.com/politics/1364999
18. Russia Beyond: In what ways are Russia’s nuclear forces superior to America’s? – rbth.com/science-and-tech/334437-russian-american-nuclear-arsenals
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Three Foundations of Peace in Europe: An Evidence-Based European Security Policy. The European elites have time to look around and make sure from their own experience that an evidence-based policy in the field of international security is possible and even necessary, writes Valdai Club Programme Director Andrey Sushentsov. However, the key question is how to achieve this in the context of the “vacation” from strategic thinking among the European elites? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/three-foundations-of-peace-in-europe-an-evidence/
20. Moscow Times: Nigel Gould-Davies, The Dangerous Instability of Europe’s Borderlands. A volatile mix of revanchism, insecurity, irrationality and military force is fueling tension and turbulence in the EU’s east.
21. Asia Times: M.K. Bhadrakumar, U.S. stance on Ukraine, Taiwan uniting China, Russia. US deploying tripwires rather than building guardrails in moves that are strengthening the Sino-Russian quasi-alliance.
22. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, Russo-Uzbek ties a factor of regional stability.
23. Intellinews: Russia’s Gazprom threatens to cut Moldova’s gas off in 48 hours over unpaid bill.
24. Ivan Katchanovski: Revelations that wounding of a female Maidan medic was staged.
25. The Daily Signal: David Harsanyi, Why No Media ‘Reckoning’ Over Phony Steele Dossier?
You must log in to post a comment.