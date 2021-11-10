RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#220 :: Wednesday, 10 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#220 :: Wednesday, 10 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. AP: In Russia, 83% of COVID hospital beds are filled amid surge.
2. Interfax: Some 53% of Russian adult population vaccinated for Covid-19 – health minister.
3. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: Coronavirus vaccination must be mandatory, jab developer says.
4. Carnegie Moscow Center: Anastasia Likhacheva, A Greener Russia? Moscow’s Agenda at the COP26 Climate Summit. Russia managed to formulate three climate principles ahead of COP26 that its delegation is promoting in Glasgow and, most likely, will continue to long after the summit ends.
5. Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry: Comment by Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova on criticism by American politicians of Russia’s participation in international efforts to combat climate change – mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/-/asset_publisher/cKNonkJE02Bw/content/id/4930025
6. Moscow Times: A Flurry of Prosecutions for Racy Photos Reflects Russia’s Intensifying Embrace of ‘Traditional Values’
7. rt.com: 18 Russian prison officers fired over chilling clips of torture behind bars – rt.com/russia/539893-abuse-prison-saratov-russia/
8. Reuters: Russia increases gas flows to Europe, pushing down prices.
9. Bloomberg: How Europe Has Become So Dependent on Putin for Gas.
10. Moscow Times: In Russia’s South, the Remains of a Greek City Hint at Cosmopolitan Past. The Phanagoria site shines a light not just on a long-lost heritage, but also on how Russian archaeologists have had to adapt to a difficult financial environment.
11. Antiwar.com: Doug Bandow, U.S. Arrogance Encourages Sino-Russian Military Alliance.
12. The Times (UK): American hypersonic missile plan for Europe has echoes of Cold War.
13. TASS: Izvestia: NATO continues military build-up in Black Sea region.
14. RFE/RL: Merkel Asks Putin To Help Resolve Escalating Belarus-Poland Border Crisis.
15. TASS: Media: Russia may offer solution to Belarus-EU crisis.
17. Carnegie Moscow Center: Maxim Samorukov, Russia-Belarus Integration: Why Moscow Gained So Little. In the current situation, the main objective for the Kremlin is to maintain a controlled, pro-Russian transition of power in neighboring Belarus. If that means sacrificing closer integration, so be it.
18. Euromaidan Press: Ukrainian language slowly yet steadily displaces Russian in Ukraine.
19. PONARS Eurasia: Volodymyr Dubovyk, Footing Restored: Nudging Ukraine Forward in the Biden-Zelensky Era.
20. Washington Post: Katrina vanden Heuvel, Why we need a ‘long telegram’ about the climate crisis — not conflict with China or Russia.
21. Washington Times: Edward Lozansky, Another failed summit? Here’s a better choice.
22. thescrum.substack.com: Kit Klarenberg, “Assange the ‘Russian asset.'” Anatomy of a black propaganda op. (excerpt)
23. rt.com: One of the greatest pushers of disgraced Steele Dossier is trying to distance himself from it. (Adam Schiff) – rt.com/usa/539833-russiagate-schiff-steele-dossier-view/
You must log in to post a comment.