RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#22 :: Sunday, 31 January 2021

Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#22 :: Sunday, 31 January 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#22 :: Sunday, 31 January 2021
1. Washington Post: Russia cracks down on Sunday protests, locking down city centers and arresting over 2,000
2. rt.com: Russian policeman draws gun as pro-Navalny protesters clash with officers on streets of St. Petersburg (VIDEO) – rt.com/russia/514187-police-gun-protester-saint-petersburg/
3. rt.com: Jonny Tickle, Pro-western liberal, anti-migrant nationalist, or political opportunist: Who exactly is Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny? – rt.com/russia/514027-liberal-nationalist-opportunist-navalny/
4. Facebook: Fred Weir, “Putin’s Palace”
5. Twitter: Mash, Inside the “palace” video.
6. rt.com: ‘I’m the beneficiary,’ Russian billionaire Rotenberg says about large Black Sea property dubbed ‘Putin’s palace’ – rt.com/russia/514128-rotenberg-beneficiary-putin-palace/
7. Twitter: Bryan MacDonald/Katya Kazbek, Palace Hotel.
8. Twitter: John Helmer, NAVALNY & SEBASTIAN WEILAND, HOLLYWOOD ADMAN.
9. Sputnik: Moscow Tells US to Stop Meddling in Russia’s Internal Affairs After State Dept’s Protest Comments – sputniknews.com/world/202101311081937051-moscow-blasts-us-over-meddling-in-russias-internal-affairs-over-remarks-on-unauthorized-rallies/
10. The Nation: Vadim Nikitin, Alexei Navalny Grows More Powerful Every Time Putin Talks About Him. One day we may look back on January 2021 as the beginning of the end of Putin’s reign.
11. The Spectator (UK): Mark Galeotti, Alexei Navalny is getting under the Kremlin’s skin
12. New York Times: As Protests Grip Russia, Putin Critics of Many Stripes Rally Around Navalny. While many at the protests are critical of Aleksei A. Navalny, the Kremlin’s treatment of the opposition leader has united a disparate group of Putin’s opponents who say they can no longer tolerate official injustice.
13. Washington Post: In Russia’s messaging battle, the opposition lights up social media. Putin’s allies plod along on state TV.
14. PBS NewsHour: Analysis: What Alexey Navalny means for Russia in 2021.
15. Washington Post: Piling up incriminating information about Trump’s Russian connections
16. Russian Public Affairs Committee (Ru-PAC): Daria Matyashova, How The Queen’s Gambit Reimagined Russian Stereotypes. If a chess player in a Netflix Original series can rethink Russian stereotypes, then why can’t we? – ru-pac.org/post/how-the-queen-s-gambit-reimagined-russian-stereotypes
17. The Economic Times (India): India-Russia-Japan trilateral: Focus on resource rich Russian Far-East & Russian Arctic regions – economictimes.indiatimes.com/news/politics-and-nation/india-russia-japan-trilateral-focus-on-resource-rich-russian-far-east-russian-arctic-regions/articleshow/80596403.cms
18. strategic-culture.org: Martin Sieff, ‘Who Ended the Holocaust?’ – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/01/29/who-ended-the-holocaust/
