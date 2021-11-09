RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#219 :: Tuesday, 9 November 2021
Johnson's Russia List :: JRL 2021-#219 :: Tuesday, 9 November 2021
1. AP: Russia comes in from cold on climate, launches forest plan.
2. Council on Geostrategy: Mark Galeotti, Climate change: Russia’s evolving stance.
3. Reuters: Russian gas flows resume to Europe, reducing prices and easing fears.
4. Bloomberg: European Gas Prices Slide on Some Signs of Higher Russian Flows.
5. Wall Street Journal: Russia Keeps Europe Guessing With Tight Gas Supplies. Despite President Vladimir Putin’s pledge of increased natural-gas supplies, Moscow is showing little sign of ramping up deliveries to Europe
6. American Committee for US-Russia Accord: Ambassador Jack F. Matlock, Jr. on Embassy Staff Restrictions.
7. Interfax: Russia, U.S. conducting cybersecurity dialogue – Peskov.
8. Responsible Statecraft: Anatol Lieven, U.S. non-intervention in Nagorno Karabakh was the one thing it got right. But for many in Washington, the idea of ‘doing nothing’ about some far-off conflict or regional issue is heresy.
9. Russian Politics: Igor Denisov and Alexander Lukin, Russia’s China Policy: Growing Asymmetries and Hedging Options.
10. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: China to build military base in Tajikistan.
11. The Washington Institute for Near East Policy: The Future of Putin’s War in Syria. (Anna Borshchevskaya, Lester Grau, Michael McFaul)
12. rt.com: 15,000 migrants ready to cross Belarus border into EU, Poland warns – rt.com/russia/539794-migrants-cross-belarus-border-eu/
13. TASS: Vedomosti: What sparked gunfire on the Polish-Belarusian border.
14. TASS: Lavrov calls on EU to avoid double standards over Belarusian-Polish border situation – tass.com/world/1359163
15. Intellinews: Ukraine’s leading English language newspaper Kyiv Post closed. The Kyiv Post has been providing independent news on Ukraine for 26 years, but now has been closed by its owner, sparking speculation that the president’s administration is behind the muzzling of an uncomfortably critical voice.
16. The Times (UK): Melanie Phillips, Trump haters are silent as plot is exposed. Allegations of collusion with Russia were baseless but cheerleaders won’t admit their grubby role.
17. Antiwar.com: Ted Galen Carpenter, Some Light Is Being Shed on the Dubious Origins of the Russia Collusion Scandal.
18. Dances With Bears: John Helmer, DOES THE US GOVERNMENT REALLY INTEND TO MAKE LYING ABOUT RUSSIA A CRIME? – johnhelmer.net/does-the-us-government-really-intend-to-make-lying-about-russia-a-crime/print/
19. H-Diplo: Vladislav Zubok, The Making of a Russian Cold War Historian during the Last Years of the Soviet Union.
