RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#218 :: Monday, 8 November 2021
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#218 :: Monday, 8 November 2021
1. Valdai Discussion Club: Alexei Miller, The 300th Anniversary of the Russian Empire – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-300th-anniversary-of-the-russian-empire/
2. TASS: About 75% of Russians support holding population census – tass.com/russia/1358473
3. Reuters: Russia ends workplace shutdown but COVID numbers stay high
4. TASS: Global economic losses from pandemic top up to $10 trillion, says Russian Accounts Chamber – tass.com/economy/1358275
5. Intellinews: Ben Aris, Russia’s venture capital market is booming, fuelled by a run of billion dollar IPOs. Capital markets are flush with corona-stimulus money and the revolution in e-commerce has created ideal conditions for Venture Capital investments. Russia’s online economy is growing five times faster than the real economy and an IPO boom is sucking in more investment.
6. Financial Times: Russian tycoon Mikhail Fridman warns rapid switch from gas is ‘irresponsible’. Billionaire to invest more in renewable energy but says transition will be ‘very challenging process’
7. rt.com: Top Russian banker names major reason for European energy crisis – rt.com/business/539596-europe-crisis-energy-transition
8. Oilprice.com: Europe Considers Tapping “Cushion Gas” As Market Continues To Tighten
9. Meduza: A matter of taste. Moscow is now home to nine Michelin-star restaurants — but local foodies take the guide’s recommendations with a grain of salt.
10. Interfax: Putin discussed bilateral relations, diplomatic crisis, regional conflicts on the phone with CIA’s Burns – Peskov
12. TASS: Russian diplomat: Summit for Democracy is chimera meant to show West’s common agenda
https://tass.com/politics/1358407
13. Valdai Discussion Club: Timofei Borachev, The Second Karabakh War: Lessons for Russia’s Neighbours. In the event that Russia’s neighbours, as a result of interaction with each other, do not lose their sovereignty in a way that benefits the United States or China, any changes in the balance of power between them have no fundamental significance for Moscow – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/the-second-karabakh-war-lessons-for-neighbours/
14. Foreign Policy: Lindsey Kennedy and Nathan Paul Southern, Central Asia Is Turning Back to Moscow. With the United States off the scene, Russia is more appealing than China.
15. Asia Times: Neil Hauer, Russia, Turkey try to transpose their Mideast rivalry to Caucasus. Under 3+3, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Georgia would become the next proxy battleground between Moscow and Ankara.
16. War on the Rocks: Elizabeth Wishnick, PROSPECTS FOR SINO-RUSSIAN COORDINATION IN AFGHANISTAN.
17. TASS: Foreign warships in Black Sea testing strength of Russian borders, says defense chief – tass.com/defense/1358383?utm_source=twitter.com&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=smm_social_share
18. rt.com: Ukraine should have bought ‘cheap gas’ direct from Russia – ex-PM Timoshenko – rt.com/russia/539600-tymoshenko-ukraine-gas-energy-crisis/
19. The National Interest: Alexander Vershbow, How NATO Can Help Ukraine Deter Russian Aggression. Given the stakes, as part of NATO’s new Strategic Concept to be adopted next year, the Alliance needs to adopt a more strategic approach to ensuring the security of Ukraine.
20. Wall Street Journal: Holman Jenkins, On Russiagate, Durham Indicts the Press Too. His latest arrives just in time to expose a pathetic ABC News ‘special’ report on Christopher Steele.
21. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Was Brookings the Hidden Hand Behind the Steele Dossier? The 2016 Clinton campaign is coming under close scrutiny from John Durham.
22. rt.com: Paul Robinson, New FBI report definitively proves ‘Russiagate,’ which dogged Trump’s US presidency, was made up from the start – rt.com/russia/539459-russiagate-trump-fbi-report-danchenko/
23. mate.substack.com: Aaron Mate, Russiagate has no rock bottom. The indictment of the Steele dossier’s key source newly humiliates the Clinton campaign, FBI, and U.S. media. (Excerpt)
24. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, Clinton-FBI Russiagate Hoax: The Danchenko Indictment and the Steele Dossier
