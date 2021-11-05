RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#217 :: Friday, 5 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#217 :: Friday, 5 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Asia Times: Tom McDonough, The optimistic conservatism of Putin’s Valdai address. The Russian president called on nation-states ‘to work together based on shared, universal values’
2. AP: Analyst who aided Trump-Russia dossier charged with lying
3. Wall Street Journal: Kimberley Strassel, Durham and the Clinton Dossier. A new indictment continues the slow unraveling of a 2016 political scandal.
4. Wall Street Journal: Indictment of Igor Danchenko Casts New Doubts on Sourcing of Steele Dossier. Special counsel John Durham alleges key source lied to FBI about how he collected information about Trump and Russia, getting some of it from Democratic operative.
5. Bloomberg: Eli Lake, Was the FBI Manipulated by the Democratic Party? The latest indictment in the investigation of the bureau’s Russia probe shows why the story is still relevant.
6. New York Times: Authorities Arrest Analyst Who Contributed to Steele Dossier. Igor Danchenko, a Russia analyst who worked with Christopher Steele, the author of a dossier of rumors and unproven assertions about Donald J. Trump, was indicted as part of the Durham investigation.
7. Financial Times: Nikolay Veremeev, Letter: Official distrust is only one reason Russians are jab shy.
8. Meduza: ‘You can’t just walk away’. It’s a crazy time to be a reporter in Russia. But these journalists can’t imagine themselves doing anything else.
9. Intellinews: The Dutch Supreme Court overturns previous decision against the Kremlin awarding Yukos’ shareholders $50bn in damages.
10. TASS: Russia hails Dutch Supreme Court’s decision on Yukos case.
11. Moscow Times: Russia Faces $2T in Stranded Hydrocarbon Assets in Net Zero World. Researchers say more than half of Russia’s oil and gas infrastructure could be worthless within the next 15 years.
12. TASS: Gas crisis in Moldova exposes problems in relations with Russia – Moldovan President – tass.com/economy/1358033
13. Carnegie Moscow Center: Katja Yafimava, Moldova’s Gas Crisis and Its Lessons for Europe. The Moldovan crisis has demonstrated that Gazprom’s price will not be higher than the price set by the European hubs, which makes Gazprom a supplier like any other, and may be lower, which could make Gazprom a preferred supplier in countries with weaker economies.
14. Intellinews: James C. Pearce, The smokey mountain city rising. (re Yekaterinburg)
15. New York Times: A Nuclear-Powered Shower? Russia Tests a Climate Innovation. A remote Siberian town now has its own miniature nuclear plant as a Russian state company tests a new model for residential heating. Some see it as a tool to minimize climate change.
16. Foreign Policy: Matthew Luxmoore, U.S. and Russia Find Some Common Ground—in Space. A joint U.S.-Russian experiment to study long-term space travel is a rare bit of cooperation between the two rivals.
17. Transitions: Peter Rutland, Did the Internet Bring Down the Soviet Union?
18. Russian & Eurasian Politics: Gordon Hahn, WORKING PAPER: Comparing the Russian and American Revolutions From Above – Part 1 (excerpt)
19. Valdai Discussion Club: Oleg Barabanov, Non-Western Democracy and Its Interpretation. How do the values of democracy affect the sovereignty of states and what are the limits of sovereignty in the context of a global value policy? Can non-Western (and actively criticised by the West) countries conduct a discourse on democracy? – valdaiclub.com/a/highlights/non-western-democracy-and-its-interpretation/
20. RFE/RL: Denmark Detains Russian Research Vessel In Apparent Legal Dispute
21. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Russia & China’s new bid to scrap sanctions on North Korea will likely be blocked by the US. But it could relieve nuclear tensions – rt.com/russia/539382-draft-resolution-scrap-sanctions-northkorea/
22. blogs.helsinki.fi: Watching Russian Political News for Three Months: Experiences of University of Helsinki Scholars Studying Elections
23. SRAS: Josh Wilson, The State of Study Abroad in Russia – 2021
You must log in to post a comment.