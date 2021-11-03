RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#215 :: Wednesday, 3 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#215 :: Wednesday, 3 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. Russia Beyond: November in Russia is the worst! – rbth.com/lifestyle/334375-november-russia-worst-month
2. AP: In Russia, COVID-19 surge shows no signs of abating.
3. Intellinews: UK medical journal The Lancet publishes study, finds the one-shot Sputnik Light vaccine safe and effective
4. TASS: Izvestia: Russia’s future in the fight against climate change.
5. Moscow Times: Kremlin Pushes Back on Biden’s Climate Criticism
6. The Interpreter (Australia): Ian Hill, Is Russia finally getting serious on climate change? Using hydrocarbon revenues to build green energy infrastructure would be a smart move. Don’t bet Moscow will take it.
7. Meduza: Russia’s indifference problem. Four experts explain why the Kremlin’s political repressions haven’t provoked more public outrage.
8. The New Statesman (UK): Megan Gibson, The meaning of Vladimir Putin’s attack on liberalism. By railing against liberalism, “cancel culture” and trans rights, the Russian president is exploiting debates taking place in Western societies to his own end.
9. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, Valdai: Russia’s Best Political Talk Show – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/11/03/valdai-russias-best-political-talk-show/
10. https://gilbertdoctorow.com: Gilbert Doctorow, No representation without taxation – gilbertdoctorow.com/2021/11/03/no-representation-without-taxation/
11. Bloomberg: Nord Stream 2 Is Still Months From Easing Europe’s Gas Woes
12. RFE/RL: Russia Says It’s Not Weaponizing Its Gas Exports. Really?
13. TASS: Nezavisimaya Gazeta: US cobbling together oil coalition against Russia, Saudi Arabia.
14. Moscow Times: Russia Calls on U.S. to Beef Up Understaffed Moscow Embassy
15. New York Times: U.S.-Russia Engagement Deepens as C.I.A. Head Travels to Moscow. It was at least the fourth trip to Moscow since July by a senior American official as the two sides seek to stabilize a volatile relationship.
16. The National Interest: Can the United States Discourage Sino-Russian Alignment? The combination of China’s economic and technological heft with Russia’s abundant resources and potent military could produce capabilities far greater than the sum of either country’s individual strengths.
17. Institute of Modern Russia: “It was the best of times, it was the worst of times”. Two scholars discuss the lessons of the Soviet collapse. (Vladimir May and Vladimir Gelman)
18. Kennan Institute: Thomas Eric Rotnem, Kennan Cable No. 73: Infrastructure in Russia’s Arctic: Environmental Impact and Considerations
19. Indian Punchline: M.K. Bhadrakumar, India plays Russian card
20. Russian International Affairs Council: Alexander Yermakov, The Turkish Gambit – russiancouncil.ru/en/analytics-and-comments/analytics/the-turkish-gambit/
21. PONARS Eurasia: Elizabeth Wishnick, The Collapse of the Afghan Government Provides a Challenge for China and Russia, Not a Windfall.
22. TASS: As Kiev fans tensions in Donbass, Lugansk leader calls for getting ready for escalation – tass.com/world/1357509
23. Moon of Alabama: When Russian Troops Training In Russia Are ‘Raising Concerns’ Its Propaganda – moonofalabama.org/2021/11/when-russian-troops-training-in-russia-are-raising-concerns-its-likely-propaganda.html#more
24. Atlantic Council: Nicholas Bell and Lukas Straumann, Ukraine’s dangerous Winter Olympic obsession
25. New York Times: Serge Schmemann, The Mystery of ‘Havana Syndrome’
You must log in to post a comment.