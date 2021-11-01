RUSSIA NEWS & INFORMATION – Johnson’s Russia List contents & links :: JRL 2021-#213 :: Monday, 1 November 2021
To inquire about a subscription to the full Johnson’s Russia List e-mail newsletter, e-mail David Johnson at davidjohnson@starpower.net
Support the JRL: russialist.org/funding.php
Donate Online: click here for direct link at GWU
[check back for updates, including more links; some links also posted to facebook and twitter]
Johnson’s Russia List :: JRL 2021-#213 :: Monday, 1 November 2021
A project sponsored through the Institute for European, Russian and Eurasian Studies (IERES) at The George Washington University’s Elliott School of International Affairs. The contents do not necessarily represent the views of IERES or The George Washington University.
JRL Home: russialist.org – JRL on Facebook: facebook.com/russialist – JRL on Twitter: @JohnsonRussiaLi
Support for JRL is provided in part by a grant from Carnegie Corporation of New York to the George Washington University and by voluntary contributions from readers.
1. New York Times: Rivals on World Stage, Russia and U.S. Quietly Seek Areas of Accord. There have been a series of beneath-the-surface meetings between the two countries as the Biden administration applies a more sober approach to relations with the Kremlin.
2. Moscow Times: Putin Claims Russia Is Decarbonizing Faster Than G7 Countries
3. Al Jazeera: ‘Dishonest competition’: Putin lashes out at G20 over vaccines
4. rt.com: Putin reveals how hard climate change hit Russia – rt.com/russia/539036-putin-moscow-global-warming-climate/
5. rt.com: Putin tells G20 that Russia fully committed to reducing carbon emissions & calls for global cooperation on climate change fight – rt.com/russia/538988-russia-reducing-carbon-emissions-putin/
6. Kremlin.ru: First session of the G20 Summit. The President addressed, via videoconference, the first working session of the heads of delegations of the G20 member countries, invited states and international organisations – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67040
7. Kremlin.ru: G20 Summit second session. Vladimir Putin took part, via videoconference, in the second working session of the heads of delegations from G20 member countries, invited states and international organisations. – en.kremlin.ru/events/president/transcripts/67044
8. Intellinews: Rosneft announces energy transition strategy as climate conference approaches. Oil giant Rosneft announced the creation of a plan to transition to green energy, but also warned that fossil fuels would never fully be replaced.
9. Moscow Times: Half of Russians Are Unafraid of Catching Covid Despite Record Deaths – Poll
10. Washington Post: Inside Russia’s ‘fourth wave’: Record deaths, deep frustration and plenty of blame
11. The Bell: Influential lawmaker linked to ‘Rakova case’ – thebell.io/en/influential-lawmaker-linked-to-rakova-case/
12. rt.com: Tarik Cyril Amar, Grass isn’t always greener? Russians are increasingly skeptical of Western-style democracy, and young are turning against the left – rt.com/russia/538993-skeptical-western-style-democracy/
13. TASS: Rossiyskaya Gazeta: US confirms market status of Russian economy.
14. Intellinews: Nord Stream 2 poses no threat to European energy security: Germany
15. Bloomberg: Russia’s Dirty Gas Is Keeping Europe From Freezing Over. European politicians head into COP26 talks as climate heroes, but the continent is deeply reliant on natural gas that comes with supersized methane emissions.
16. strategic-culture.org: Why Russia Is Walking Away From NATO and European Union. NATO feels no need to concede. Nor does it feel under any moral or political obligation to do so. Russia, on the other hand, is not the Russia of the 1990s, says Paul Robinson in an interview with SCF – strategic-culture.org/news/2021/10/30/why-russia-is-walking-away-from-nato-and-european-union/
17. Baltic Rim Economies: A special issue on Russia
18. Baltic Rim Economies: Harley Balzer, Sanctions are undermining Putin’s economy
19. NYU Jordan Center: Iikka Korhonen, Economic Sanctions on Russia and their Effects, Part I
20. NYU Jordan Center: Iikka Korhonen, Economic Sanctions on Russia and their Effects, Part II
21. Intellinews: Moldova seals 5-year contract with Gazprom
22. RFE/RL: Moldova Says Gas Crisis Over After Deal With Russia’s Gazprom
23. The National Interest: Mark Episkopos, Ukraine’s Recent Drone Strike Reignites Tensions in Donbass. Russia says the use of Turkish drones near the Line of Contact is a violation of the Minsk Agreement, but Ukraine begs to differ.
25. The Hill: Anna Borshchevskaya, Don’t let China distract us from Russia
You must log in to post a comment.